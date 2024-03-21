“RIP Chess” - GothamChess, Vladimir Kramnik, and more react as first Neuralink patient controls Chess moves just by thinking

Popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Levy "GothamChess" was left stunned after seeing a Neuralink patient (Noland Arbaugh) of Elon Musk's company, one of the initial recipients of the brain-chip technology, effortlessly move chess pieces on screen merely through their gaze. Watch the groundbreaking video here:

This significant development, particularly with Arbaugh, who is paralyzed below the shoulders after a diving accident and received the chip implant in January, hints at a potential paradigm shift in the chess community, ushering in a new era shaped by technological advancements. Reacting to the video, GothamChess sarcastically said:

"RIP Chess."

Chess community reacts to Neuralink's latest invention

The sight of a person effortlessly controlling chess moves with just their thoughts and manipulating the mouse cursor has been truly eye-opening for the entire chess community.

For instance, Grandmaster and part-time content creator Anish Giri sarcastically remarked that this innovation could potentially provide cheaters with even more avenues to exploit in chess. This, in turn, also received a response from Grandmaster and now streamer Vladimir Kramnik:

"Coming? Would just upgrade."

Chess content creator Alexandra Botez, known as one half of the BotezLive Twitch channel, also reacted to the video of the patient controlling moves simply by thinking. She joked about the patient downloading a chess engine to their brain and making the best moves:

"Incredible. Now add stockfish and become the greatest chess player of all time."

Chess.com, the popular chess-playing platform and content creation hub, also reacted to the Neuralink patient's demonstration, stating:

"This is what we mean when we say using your brain."

Reactions poured in from all corners of the internet. Notably, Neuralink's co-founder, Elon Musk himself, responded, suggesting that this is just the beginning. He said:

"Just the beginning."

Certainly, witnessing someone control chess pieces with their mind raises concerns, particularly for those who have been vocal about combating online cheating. Among them is Vladimir Kramnik, who recently voiced suspicions against several chess players and streamers.