Adin Ross' editor and Kick streamer SoMuchPlug seemingly confirmed that Adin had previously reacted to a follower of his committing suicide after struggling with gambling addiction. SoMuchPlug also stated that it was "old" and that he thought netizens already knew about the incident.

This was seen as problematic by many netizens since Adin Ross is one of the biggest proponents of Kick. He also promotes Stake.com, the gambling website backing up Kick as a platform, by doing several Slots & Casino streams.

Adin's editor stated:

"The dude that killed himself on Discord. The gambling sh**. RIP to him. Thought you already knew that sh**, bro."

"That's old" - Adin Ross' editor SoMuchPlug confirms Adin's fan taking own life due to gambling addiction

Adin Ross is undeniably one of the biggest names in the streaming world right now, with him being the most followed creator on Kick. The streamer also dabbles extensively in gambling on his channel, with his Slots & Casino streams making up approximately 11% of his total monthly hours watched, with over 894,000 hours worth of content being watched by viewers.

However, the creator has often been subjected to criticism by netizens for being associated with gambling and potentially promoting the activity to impressionable young individuals online, who may then engage in the same behaviors themselves.

In a since-deleted clip on Kick, SoMuchPlug seemingly confirmed that the fan had taken his own life over Discord. He further seemed surprised that his followers were unaware of this.

This came after one of his audience members in the chat named luis_ll13 seemingly kept bringing up the topic, forcing the creator to address it. He stated:

"Yo Luis, you keep saying the same sh**, bro. That's old. Thought n***as already knew about that sh**, bro... But I don't think n***a got laughed at, I don't remember that sh**."

Fans were unimpressed with the comments made by SoMuchPlug and Adin's actions, with many criticizing their promotion of gambling content.

On the other side, many users speculated the exact details of what may have happened:

Adin Ross recently also threatened his moderator, Manu (@ManuTheGoat), and stated that he would contact "his people" in the FBI against him. This came after Adin nuked his community due to doxxing behaviors by the members and asked the moderator to delete the newer community he made.