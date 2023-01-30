"RIP!" - IShowSpeed gets emotional as he packs 98-rated Pele in FIFA 23

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" took to his stream to unpack none other than Brazilian Icon Pele in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The football legend recently passed away at the age of 82, leaving both the footballing community and the online world in tears.

IShowSpeed is rather new to the world of football and was left overwhelmed after getting a 98-rated Pele in FIFA 23. The card is considered to be super rare.

Besides being one of the best in-game players, Pele's 98-rated FUT Icon card is one of the costlier ones (around 4.28 million FUTY coins). Reacting to the card, the YouTuber exclaimed:

"RIP!"

IShowSpeed goes berserk after pulling off the highest-rated card in FIFA 23

IShowSpeed is known for his over-the-top reactions to receiving high-rated cards in FIFA. Additionally, the streamer usually displays his ironically inaccurate geographic knowledge when recognizing flags on the cards.

In his latest stream, his initial reaction to the card encapsulated his poor flag-reading ability. Despite clearly being the Brazilian flag, Darren said:

"Netherlands"

Despite being way off the mark, his erroneous assumption was overshadowed by his over-the-top reaction upon discovering that he had just packed a 98-rated Pele. He exclaimed:

"Oh, my days! Oh, my days! Oh, my days! Allahu Akbar! Oh my God! RIP! RIP! Bismillah! RIP! RIP! Oh, my days! Pepe! Pepe!"

(Timestamp: 00:50:22)

Continuing his comical yet empathetic rant, the 18-year-old stated:

"RIP! RIP! RIP! Pepe daddy! RIP! Oh my gosh! 99 overall! Pepe RIP! The Godfather of football! Oh my goodness! Oh my goodness! Oh my goodness! 98 overall! Let's go! Let's go bro. Thank you EA. EA, I love you guys, finally. They finally gave me something worthy of me. Let's go!"

As mentioned earlier, his ludicrous reaction was not restricted to yesterday's stream. He has already packed the likes of Messi and Ronaldo, coupled with his unique and exaggerated reaction. Here are a couple of his other clips displaying his reactions:

Fans share their reaction to the clip

IShowSpeed's fan base rarely leaves the stream without witnessing a comical clip or two. His recent one was no different after giving out an overdone reaction to packing Pele. The clip was shared on Darren's alternative channel, which has garnered over 700 comments at the time of writing. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Fans send their tributes to the late Pele (Image via Speedy Boykins YouTube)

The Brazilian legend passed away on December 29, 2022. To read about how the streaming community reacted to the tragic news, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes