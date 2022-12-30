IShowSpeed, KSI, and more share their thoughts after Pele’s demise

Brazilian footballing icon Pele passed away at 82 in Sao Paolo on Thursday evening. Nicknamed the 'Black Pearl' and often regarded as one of the greatest footballers, Pele's departure was mourned globally by young and old.

The Brazilian legend had been battling colon cancer and was moved to palliative care earlier this month. He passed away today after multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of the disease. The global sports community, social media personalities, streamers, and netizens expressed condolences to the family and the Brazilian people.

Among the many internet personalities such as Darren "IShowSpeed" (YouTube streamer), JJ "KSI" (YouTuber, rapper, and boxer), Casimiro "Caze" (Brazilian Twitch streamer and presenter), and Edwin "Castro_1021" (Twitch streamer) took to their socials to reflect on the death of the global icon.

Streamers and social media share posts to tribute Pele, the 'Black Pearl' of Brazil

A three-time World Cup winner, Pele has long been regarded as one of the most influential figures in Brazil and international football. Often considered the greatest player of all time, Pele's impact on the pitch and beyond left an indelible mark on the game. He popularized the phrase 'a beautiful game,' which has become a nickname for the sport.

IShowSpeed, a popular YouTube streamer and self-proclaimed football connoisseur, shared his thoughts on Twitter:

"Rip to the godfather of football."

The streamer was live at the time of the breaking news. He surmised:

"Oh my god. Wow. Wow. This is the person right here, chat, he's the reason why Ronaldo is playing. He's the reason why Messi is playing. He's the reason why all these football players are playing right now."

YouTube star KSI also paid tribute to the sporting legend on Twitter. The 29-year-old content creator said:

"RIP, pele."

Fellow Sidemen member Tobi "TBJZL" also posted his condolences through Twitter. He wrote:

"Rest in Peace legend."

Ethan "Behzinga," also a Sidemen member, YouTuber, and Twitch streamer posted a throwback photo of Pele with England legend Bobby Moore. Here's the post:

Castro_1021, who happens to be the most followed FIFA streamer on Twitch, also reflected on the sad occasion. He posted:

"A man with a strong legacy that will be remembered FOREVER."

Brazilian Twitch star Casimiro, who has over 3.4 million followers, shared a heartfelt tweet as well (translated in English):

"Rest in peace, King."

The following are some other relevant reactions from around the world

Barack Obama @BarackObama Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him. Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him. https://t.co/urGRDePaPv

Erling Haaland @ErlingHaaland 🤴🏿 Everything you see any player doing, Pelé did it first. RIP🤴🏿 Everything you see any player doing, Pelé did it first. RIP ⚽️🤴🏿 https://t.co/SeW0z1hQTm

Sporting personalities like Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal also paid their respects. To read more about the reactions of the footballing and sporting community, click here.

