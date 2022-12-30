"Before Pele, 10 was just a number" - Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, and Football world pay tribute as Pele passes away 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and other superstars reacted on social media as the iconic Pele passed away at the age of 82.

Football lost a true legend in the form of the Brazilian on Thursday (December 29). He was the winner of three FIFA World Cups, the youngest scorer of a hat-trick in the World Cup, and holder of other records. He was a bonafide legend and is perhaps the greatest player ever to lace up a pair of boots.

The Brazilian was an inspiration to athletes across the globe, with legends such as Ronaldo and Neymar idolizing him as well.

Superstars across the globe paid tribute to the legend after the tragic reports of his passing away broke out. Here are some of the heartfelt reactions across social media to Pele's demise:

Ian Rush MBE @Ian_Rush9



An icon and a true great of the game who touched millions around the world with his football and personality will be remembered forever.



Rest in peace, Pele.



My thoughts are with his family A very sad day for football.An icon and a true great of the game who touched millions around the world with his football and personality will be remembered forever.Rest in peace, Pele.My thoughts are with his family A very sad day for football.An icon and a true great of the game who touched millions around the world with his football and personality will be remembered forever.Rest in peace, Pele.🇧🇷My thoughts are with his family 💔 https://t.co/eqRDU6usba

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Pelé family statement.



“Inspiration, love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever”. Pelé family statement.“Inspiration, love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever”. https://t.co/NR3osdkbch

Premier League @premierleague We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pele, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended our sport and inspired millions throughout his remarkable career.



Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Pele’s family and friends. We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pele, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended our sport and inspired millions throughout his remarkable career.Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Pele’s family and friends. https://t.co/ocr5KF239t

Darren Bent @DarrenBent 🏿Thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family RIP PELE🏿Thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family RIP PELE 🙏🏿Thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family ❤️⚽ https://t.co/82TS2bQsTA

FA WALES @FAWales



A true sporting legend. Our thoughts are with the people of Brazil and the world football family.



Gorffwys mewn hedd, Pele.



#TogetherStronger Pele broke our hearts in 1958 to score his first World Cup goal to knock Cymru out. Today our hearts are broken again.A true sporting legend. Our thoughts are with the people of Brazil and the world football family.Gorffwys mewn hedd, Pele. Pele broke our hearts in 1958 to score his first World Cup goal to knock Cymru out. Today our hearts are broken again. A true sporting legend. Our thoughts are with the people of Brazil and the world football family. Gorffwys mewn hedd, Pele.#TogetherStronger https://t.co/OJT6QjOfkv

Rodrygo Goes @RodrygoGoes Que tristeza!🥲 29/12 a partir de hoje se tornará sempre uma data triste. A gente cresce em Santos escutando todos os dias falarem sobre você, o quão bom você era jogando e como pessoa, graças a Deus eu tive a oportunidade de te conhecer pessoalmente… Que tristeza!🥲 29/12 a partir de hoje se tornará sempre uma data triste. A gente cresce em Santos escutando todos os dias falarem sobre você, o quão bom você era jogando e como pessoa, graças a Deus eu tive a oportunidade de te conhecer pessoalmente… https://t.co/PxB6W55Dsm

Gabriel Batistuta @GBatistutaOK #Pelé Gracias por todo lo que le diste al mundo del fútbol. Rip legend Gracias por todo lo que le diste al mundo del fútbol. Rip legend 🙏⚽️ #Pelé https://t.co/ttMaTnObfF

Harry Maguire @HarryMaguire93 🏼 #pele Rest in peace Pele, one of the greatest ever. What a role model on and off the pitch. Winner of 3 World Cups, unbelievable Rest in peace Pele, one of the greatest ever. What a role model on and off the pitch. Winner of 3 World Cups, unbelievable 🙏🏼❤️🇧🇷 #pele https://t.co/PErVqkERuF

Galatasaray EN @Galatasaray



His legacy and achievements will continue to be cherished by everyone around the world. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans...



Rest in peace, legend. We're extremely saddened to hear the passing of #Pele , one of the football's greatest icons.His legacy and achievements will continue to be cherished by everyone around the world. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans...Rest in peace, legend. We're extremely saddened to hear the passing of #Pele, one of the football's greatest icons.His legacy and achievements will continue to be cherished by everyone around the world. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans...Rest in peace, legend. https://t.co/Q3PMaBUfVr

Kylian Mbappé @KMbappe

RIP KING … The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.RIP KING The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING 💔👑… https://t.co/F55PrcM2Ud

FIFA World Cup Stats @alimo_philip The one & only Pelé



1279 goals

3 FIFA World Cups

6 Brazilian league titles

2 Copa Libertadores

🎖️ FIFA Player of the Century

🎖️ TIME 100 Most Important People of the Century



The GOAT & Trailblazer



#FIFAWorldCup|#Pele|#BRA The one & only Pelé1279 goals3 FIFA World Cups6 Brazilian league titles2 Copa Libertadores🎖️ FIFA Player of the Century🎖️ TIME 100 Most Important People of the CenturyThe GOAT & Trailblazer 🇧🇷 The one & only Pelé ⚽️ 1279 goals🏆 3 FIFA World Cups🏆 6 Brazilian league titles🏆 2 Copa Libertadores🎖️ FIFA Player of the Century 🎖️ TIME 100 Most Important People of the Century🐐 The GOAT & Trailblazer #FIFAWorldCup|#Pele|#BRA https://t.co/U13h7h5ssI

When Cristiano Ronaldo penned a heartfeld message after passing Pele's record

FIFA World Player of the Year Gala

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the highest goalscorer in the history of football. He passed Pele's tally of 757 after scoring a hat-trick against Cagliari while playing for Juventus. The Portuguese penned a heartfelt message after breaking the record as he wrote on Instagram (via GiveMeSport):

"The last few weeks were filled with news and stats considering me the World’s Top Scorer in football history, overcoming Pelé’s 757 official goals. Although I’m thankful for that recognition, now it’s time for me to explain why I didn’t acknowledge that record until this moment."

The former Real Madrid man paid his respects to Pele and his achievements, as he wrote:

“My everlasting and unconditional admiration for mister Edson Arantes do Nascimento, such as the respect that I have for mid-20th century football, led me to take into account his 767 score, assuming his 9 goals for São Paulo State Team, as well as his single goal for the Brazilian Military Team, as official goals."

He added:

"The World as changed since then and football as changed as well, but this doesn’t mean that we can just erase history according to our interests."

Ronaldo further expressed his joy and pride at breaking the Brazilian's record as he wrote:

“Today, as I reach the 770 official goal in my professional career, my first words go straight to @pele. There’s no player in the World who hasn’t been raised listening to stories about his games, his goals and his achievements, and I’m no exception."

He added:

"And for that reason, I’m filled with joy and pride as I acknowledge the goal that puts me on top of the World’s goalscoring list, overcoming Pelé’s record, something that I could never have dreamed of while growing up as a child from Madeira."

Ronaldo now has 819 goals for club and country.

