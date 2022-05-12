RNG vs PSG Talon League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 Day 4: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final match on day four of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 is set to be between PSG Talon and Royal Never Give Up (RNG). The importance of this game will depend on the results of the other games.

However, considering the stature of both RNG and PSG Talon, there is no doubt that fans are set to have a blast. Previously, PSG Talon was known to be a team that has taken games away from RNG in international events.

So there is definitely a chance for something like that to repeat itself once again. The only issue is that PSG Talon seems to have lost its spark after the departure of Maple.

Preview of PSG Talon vs. RNG at League of Legends MSI 2022 Day 4

Predictions

Despite performing poorly at League of Legends MSI 2022, PSG Talon is still the PCS 2022 Spring Split champion. The team won 16 games and lost only two during the regular season, which is nothing but absolute domination.

During the playoffs, the team showcased massive class and was able to demolish all forms of competition to win the regional Spring Split. However, the problem is that the current team lacks the experience of Maple.

He used to stand his ground against major midlaners like Xiaohu and others and made clutch plays that won PSG Talon many games in international events. That driving force is now absent, which is hurting this team a lot.

On the other hand, RNG has showcased that its League of Legends LPL 2022 form is set to continue and get better. The Chinese champions are ready to win it all and make sure no one stands in their way.

Xiaohu is determined and looking better than ever, which is definitely a scary prospect.

As for predictions, RNG should be able to pick up the win, even though PSG Talon might end up putting up a fight depending on previous results.

Head-to-head

PSG Talon has faced RNG a total of six times in the past. Amongst those, the latter has won a total of five times.

Previous Results

Previously, RNG has faced PSG Talon and Istanbul Wildcats in League of Legends MSI 2022 and won both games. On the other hand, PSG Talon has faced Red Canids and RNG and lost to both.

As of today, RNG and PSG Talon will face the Red Canids and Istanbul Wildcats, respectively.

MSI 2022 Rosters

RNG

Bin-Top

Wei-Jungle

Xiaohu-Mid

Gala-ADC

Ming-Support

PSG Talon

Hanabi-Top

Azhi-Top

Juhan-Jungle

Bay-Mid

Unified-ADC

Kaiwing-Support

Livestream Details

RNG vs. PSG Talon will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games and lol esports website on May 13, 2022, at 4:30 PM IST/4:00 AM PT/11:00 AM GMT.

