Road to Valor: Empires conquers one million players in less than a year post-launch

Krafton's player-vs-player strategy mobile game, Road to Valor: Empires, was released in March 2023. Since then, it has grown in stature, conquering the hearts of more than a million players across India by December 2023. The title witnessed a massive rise in player base with the introduction of multiple Factions.

The developers recently announced the title's feat through a press release a few hours ago.

Krafton highlights trends that made Road to Valor: Empires a popular title among Indian gamers in 2023

Popular Factions and Guardian

As mentioned, Factions played a major role in popularizing Road to Valor: Empires among Indian gamers. Five formidable Factions are available in the game: Indian, Japanese, Persian, Norman, and Roman. While each possesses powerful cavalry and epic units, the Roman Faction faction emerged as the most popular one.

Meanwhile, Guardians, with their offensive skills, helped players turn the tides of the battle. Players could choose 15 of them, use their abilities, and adopt unique strategies to make things interesting while fighting their opponent. Cyrus of the Persian Faction emerged as players' favorite Guardian in 2023.

Favorite units

Players showed unique play styles and preferences by mixing their favorite units from different Factions. Some of the constant favorites were

The Royal Dancer - Indian Faction

Samurai - Japanese Faction

Berserkers - Norman Faction

Desert Scouts - Persian Faction

Legion Spearmen - Roman Faction

Rise of the Indian Faction

According to Krafton, the introduction of the mighty Indian Faction witnessed 60% of new players strategically integrating four or more Indian units into the decks. Meanwhile, Amaira, the healer of allies, became the most popular Guardian of the Indian faction.

In 2023, the top three popular Indian faction units in Road to Valor: Empires were

Royal Dancer: A skillful and elegant unit popular among players for its aggressive stance.

Chekavar: A powerful and versatile unit used for offense and defense.

Heavy Thorn Armor Cavalry: A heavily armored cavalry unit effective against enemy infantry.

In the press release, Krafton has confirmed that it will introduce more quests, challenges, and victories in 2024.

With Road to the Valor: Empires getting great response in esports (as seen in Krafton's India-Korea International BGMI LAN event in Delhi), the developers will likely hope that the title will witness many new players signing into the title in upcoming months.