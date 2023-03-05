Roblox developers have created a free-to-play CoD-like game that's "better than Call of Duty"

Roblox developers have made a Call of Duty-esque game using the Roblox engine, which looks and feels 'better than' modern Call of Duty games. Reportedly, a development team that's based in Los Angeles, California has created the game, with the FPS community now going nuts over it.

Many popular streamers and content creators have come across the game recently and are shocked by the sheer amount of care and detail that the developers have put in to make the game a reality.

Created by Maximillian, this project has been under development for a few years now. In 2020, it was officially released on the Roblox platform and like most Roblox games, it's completely free-to-play.

Frontlines on Roblox is essentially "a free Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019"

This interesting new game is called Frontlines and features everything that players can expect from a modern Call of Duty title. Be it advanced movement mechanisms such as sliding or realistic weather conditions, it offers almost everything that fans are looking for.

Although Modern Warfare 2's success within the FPS community can be attributed to its more tactical approach, this Roblox game offers more fluidity in terms of movement and feels more arcade-y than Activision's latest title.

Furthermore, the game gives you the option to customize your own weapons and unlock them using in-game currency. You can even earn XP by killing enemies in Frontlines. Major streamers such as Jackfrags and Dysmo have tried this game out and are absolutely "blown away" by what it has to offer. An excited Dysmo stated:

"This game is more realistic than Call of Duty and it's Roblox."

Here's a quick installation guide for players interested in installing the game and playing it on their respective devices:

Create an account on Roblox.com and install it on your PC. Upon installation, head to the search bar and type out 'FRONTLINES.' Developed by Maximillian, this FPS game can easily be spotted at the top of the list. Let Roblox download all of the necessary files to play this game after you click on it. The game will show up once all of its files are downloaded, allowing you to play it.

It should be mentioned that you'll be able to change the game's graphics settings depending on your hardware. Furthermore, it supports the traditional Mouse and Keyboard setup as well as controllers.

Top-tier games such as this one being featured in the metaverse are surely a leap towards the future of the FPS community. Developed on the Roblox engine, Frontlines' recent success is a solid example of that. To read more about Call of Duty-related games and content, follow Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.

