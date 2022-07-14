Rocket League patch 2.18 official notes: James Bond's Aston Martin DBS, Knockout updates, bug fixes, and more

Rocket League just got a new patch 2.18 update, but it will only introduce minor changes to the game.

However, one of the biggest highlights of the patch is the addition of a new car, the Aston Martin DBS, which was James Bond or 007’s signature vehicle. After 2.18, players will be able to select the James Bond Theme as their Player Anthem, as the title looks to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic spy.

Rocket League @RocketLeague Headquarters says @007 ’s Aston Martin DBS Bundle was just delivered to the Item Shop, plus a shipment of James Bond Theme Player Anthems. Perfect for any aspiring agent. Headquarters says @007’s Aston Martin DBS Bundle was just delivered to the Item Shop, plus a shipment of James Bond Theme Player Anthems. Perfect for any aspiring agent. https://t.co/I1nrChyemM

Apart from the new car, changes will be making their way to the Stun Timer, and the developers are trying to make downward throws less punishing for players. Apart from this, there will be a significant number of bug fixes that the developers will be addressing with Rocket League’s patch 2.18.

Rocket League fans looking for a detailed description of patch 2.18 can look up the official notes. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Rocket League patch 2.18 official notes

1) New content

v2.18 prepares Rocket League for the introduction of 007’s Aston Martin DBS

2) Changes and updates

Knockout

Change to Stun Timer: If you are grabbed and then thrown by an opponent, the bar showing stun effect will no longer reset to full between the two actions

This change was made to make downward throws less punishing

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug preventing some Wheels (Apex, Bionic, Patriarch, and ARMR) from being equipable on some licensed cars like the Nissan Skyline

Fixed save data uploads so they do not affect connectivity and/or in-game performance at the start of online matches for some players

Adjusted how Decals affect the appearance of body trim on Octane so pixelation no longer occurs

[Knockout] Adjusted volume of impacts and shield activation in Knockout

[Knockout] Fixed a bug causing split-screen players to be kicked from a Knockout match due to being idle when only one has been eliminated

Fixed a bug with Season 6 Rewards Decals not loading properly

Fixed appearance of the Season 6 Rewards Decals on the Battle Bus Car Body

Fixed classification of the "Sizzled" Decal

[All Consoles] Fixed a bug preventing the car and arena grass from appearing in the main menu when a new player completes the intro event

If players wish to learn more about the known issues that the developers have either fixed or are looking to update, they can look it up on the official blog.

