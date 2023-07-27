Rockstar Games might have just confirmed Red Dead Redemption Remastered with logo and more

Red Dead Redemption's current-gen remaster might actually be coming, with the game allegedly showing up on Rockstar Games' own website. This information comes right after weeks of speculation regarding an RDR remaster being in the works and having a potential 2023 release date. Moreover, Red Dead Redemption's logo showed up right after Rockstar Games' website got updated roughly around 3 pm BST on July 27.

This timing coincides with the newsletter drop for GTA Online Event Week. The logo was visible for a few minutes, after which the website was updated again to revert to its previous state.

Rockstar Games and this studio's parent company Take-Two Interactive are yet to confirm anything regarding the existence of an RDR remaster. However, it seems the game might just be more than just speculation.

Red Dead Redemption logo shows up on Rockstar Games website, hinting at the existence of the rumored remaster

The information regarding the logo showing up on Rockstar Games' website comes from prominent leaker Tez2. This individual has had a good track record of revealing content regarding Rockstar Games' IPs. According to Tez2, a reference to a new game was added to the website for a very short duration of time.

The game was titled, "Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Presents Ver)," with a codename "RDR1RSP." This might be an abbreviation of "Red Dead Redemption 1 Rockstar Presents," which matches the text seen in the game's logo.

A few weeks back, the original RDR received a brand new age rating from a Korean rating board, which sparked rumors surrounding a potential remaster being in the works. Furthermore, following the remaster speculations, former IGN Editor Colin Moriarty stated in his Sacred Symbols podcast that the rumors were accurate, saying:

"I have seen confirmation that this is real…I had someone reach out to me behind the scenes that showed me something that definitively shows this game is coming. Maybe even imminently with an announcement, maybe in August."

While all this information does point toward a remaster of the original Red Dead Redemption, it's still based on unofficial information. Until Rockstar Games offers concrete confirmation regarding the existence of this title, fans should pace their expectations.