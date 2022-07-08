Rockstar shares future plans for Red Dead Online, including new Telegram missions and further showcases

Rockstar recently shared their plans for the summer and beyond with respect to Red Dead Online. The company announced that they have been assigning more resources towards developing the next iteration of the Grand Theft Auto series, resulting in some changes to how they support Red Dead Online hereon.

When compared to other significant online IPs of Rockstar, Red Dead Online has barely received unique content over the last year or two. The game's community has long been sharing their grievances with the publisher for their apparent disinterest and lack of communication.

Shift in Rockstar's support for Red Dead Online in the future

On why they will be changing their support for the game, the blog post from Rockstar states the following:

"Over the past few years, we have been steadily moving more development resources towards the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series — understanding more than ever the need to exceed players’ expectations and for this next entry to be the best it can possibly be — and as a result, we are in the process of making some changes to how we support Red Dead Online."

Moving on, Rockstar will continue to showcase the unique activities of the game such as "Specialist Roles, story-based cooperative missions, and competitive Showdown Modes" through monthly events to allow both new and experienced players to enjoy.

Furthermore, Rockstar plans to build upon the existing modes while adding new Telegram Missions later this year. This will come instead of major themed content updates. The developers will also focus on seasonal special events, experience improvements and necessary tweaks to maintain the game's environment.

Meanwhile, the online community of the game has been preparing for its funeral later next week on July 13, to lament its lost potential and the amount of neglect shown by the developers.

2022 already marked the massive "Save Red Dead Online" campaign where players finally burst forth with their complaints. Dashing all hopes, Rockstar Games provided the following response:

"Once again, we want to thank the community for their continued support. We are truly grateful for all the constructive feedback we’ve received up to this point and hope you keep it coming. This direct feedback from players has been instrumental to the ongoing success of both GTA Online and Red Dead Online — and an integral element of what helps us continue to evolve and improve as we push ahead towards the future."

Although the blog post ends by thanking the online community for their continued support and constructive feedback, players of the cowboy game seem far from happy. Those on Reddit are already considering the announcement as Rockstar's acknowledgement of not further developing the online title.

It is a sad state of affairs given how cherished the game is among those who still enjoy stepping into the vast frontier, albeit with a somber spirit. With the latest news on the future of Red Dead Online, it doesn't look like the mood is going to change any time soon.

