Rod “Slasher” Breslau renews feud with U.S. Army

In what is perhaps the most bizarre turn of events, the U.S. Army has been feuding with an eSports reporter and leaker on Twitch. Rod "Slasher" Breslau began and pushed a trend of asking the U.S. Army about their “favorite US w4r cr1mes” during their stream, leading to a feud that raised questions about constitutional protections, of all things.

Wait, the U.S. Army streams on Twitch?

The top contenders from USAE take on @AirmenFight in a series of exhibitions spanning 4 titles. Who will come out on top?



Check it out tomorrow at 6PM EDT https://t.co/er0f3FQSDL pic.twitter.com/nd2m0H3iGe — U.S. Army Esports (@USArmyesports) July 1, 2020

Yes, the U.S. Army, the same army which gets deployed all over the world at the behest of the United States’ government, also has an esports team that streams regularly on Twitch, proving that reality is indeed stranger than fiction.

Because the Army is both a Twitch content creator and an official wing of the U.S. military, it is subject both to Twitch’s terms of service and community guidelines and the Constitution of the United States of America, all of which combine to create one of the most surreal experiences currently available on Twitch.

U.S. Army bans trolls asking about "w4r cr1mes"

after a month of public backlash, the US Army esports team has returned to social media and will be streaming on Twitch today playing World of Warcraft. they are no longer allowed to ban you for asking about 'w4r cr1mes'



MAN YOUR BATTLE STATIONS POSTERS https://t.co/PLL3IKxK37 — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 14, 2020

Considering that the army is a military organization, it perhaps wasn’t the best idea to have a public-facing group officially associated with them, especially one that uses gaming as a form of outreach.

The problem with “trolling” the U.S. Army is that, because they are a part of the government, pressing them on issues online and attacking their credibility are also a form of protest, something which is considered protected free speech.

The U.S. Constitution protects protesters asking about war crimes

The Army's esports team, facing a potential First Amendment lawsuit, has unbanned commenters and returned to Twitch. https://t.co/gLvF0gvbcS — VICE Games (@waypoint) August 9, 2020

While Twitch allows streamers to ban users who create an unwelcoming stream environment, the Constitution of the United States of America does not, even if those questions are uncomfortable.

But as a result, the U.S. Army Twitch stream has become something of a breeding ground for protest as much as a place where soldiers play games and attempt to improve their public relations.

