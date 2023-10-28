Rosanna Pansino slams Keemstar after latter calls her “psychopath” in the midst of MrBeast controversy

The ongoing YouTube dispute featuring popular content creators Jimmy "MrBeast" and Rosanna Pansino has recently attracted another individual's input - controversial YouTuber Daniel "Keemstar."

To provide some background, Rosanna had alleged that Jimmy edited her out of a YouTube video despite her third-place finish in a hide-and-seek competition during YouTube's Creator Games 3 in 2021.

Keemstar, a well-known figure for making provocative comments and remarks that often ignite further controversy, recently took to Twitter to criticize Rosanna for seemingly attempting to "cancel" MrBeast over a mistake he made almost two years ago. He wrote:

"Rosanna Pansino is a Psychopath! How can you be so self-absorbed that you publicly try to cancel someone for not getting credit for coming in 3rd place in hide and go seek?"

Keemstar slams Rosanna for her recent story (Image via X)

What did Rosanna Pansino say to Keemstar

In a swift response to Keemstar's critical remarks, Rosanna Pansino insinuated that the idea of MrBeast not being sexist is inaccurate. She did so with a touch of sarcasm, suggesting that Keemstar might hold sexist views himself:

Rosanna claps back at Keemstar (Image via X)

Rosanna had penned a detailed post, expressing her gratitude to her fans for the support she had received since the previous day. Keemstar, on the other hand, humorously commented on her post, poking fun at how she framed it to sound like a MeToo statement:

Keemstar calls out Rosanna Pansino (Image via X)

Understandably, many people, including Rosanna, found Keemstar's comment to be in poor taste, as the #MeToo movement typically involves individuals who have experienced physical assault and serious issues, making light of it inappropriate and offensive. She responded:

Rosanna critical of Keemstar's latest remark (Image via X)

What did MrBeast say

Amid the ongoing controversy and the influx of posts from the YouTube community, MrBeast has notably refrained from making a public statement regarding the situation.

MrBeast's conversation with Rosanna leaked (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Nevertheless, MrBeast hasn't remained entirely silent on the matter. In a recently disclosed private conversation, he expressed a willingness to discuss the issue with Rosanna over a phone call, showing a desire for open communication.

Rosanna has, until now, maintained her displeasure with the entire situation. It seems that MrBeast is inclined to review the old footage. The specific course of action he decides to take in response to the situation remains uncertain.