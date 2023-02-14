RuneScape developer Jagex bans McCune and other accounts following online harassment, scamming, and racial remarks

Jagex, the British video game developer and publisher of the popular game RuneScape, has finally issued a statement about controversial streamer McCune and others. They have been accused of se*ual and online harassment, scamming, making racial remarks, and other misconduct within the game.

McCune was among the prime suspects investigated by the developers after he was alleged to have crossed several legal boundaries. YouTuber Hanannie made public allegations of physical assault against McCune.

Among other things, the RuneScape player was also accused of making racial remarks, transphobic comments, and allegedly selling obscene images of women online.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky 6 months ago, a Runescape player known as McCune was alleged of several things. Racial slurs, scamming, anti trans comments, and even selling a girls nude pictures in exchange for in game gold... with many calling out Jagex to do something 6 months ago, a Runescape player known as McCune was alleged of several things. Racial slurs, scamming, anti trans comments, and even selling a girls nude pictures in exchange for in game gold... with many calling out Jagex to do something https://t.co/8NTvy31WWQ

Jagex's ban and influence are limited to the virtual world

Jagex Limited, a popular game developer, has finally addressed what appears to have been a long-running controversy within the RuneScape community. They declared that the primary reason behind their decision came after thoroughly examining the accused and their in-game behavior. The company said:

"The majority of what we're going to be talking about here is from the perspective of what we can see, which is in-game behaviours."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I am happy to report, thanks to public outcry, Jagex has issued permanent bans to those involved. And also given their statement on the complicated matter. I am happy to report, thanks to public outcry, Jagex has issued permanent bans to those involved. And also given their statement on the complicated matter. https://t.co/bGFLsrnETO

The spokesperson continued:

"The RuneScape accounts in question have now been permanently banned."

The post furthered the decision by explaining:

"The accounts had previously received a handful of offenses for breaking a number of different rules, recently among them was Inappropriate Language/Behaviour. If the accounts in question carried on the way they were, and that's very likely, they would have been permanently banned at some point. However, we've decided to action these bans now."

The statement also revealed that their goal has been to strike a balance between "second chances" and "zero tolerance." However, the developers reiterated that their decisions were based solely on in-game behavior.

Most real-life activities, according to Jagex, are out of their jurisdiction. They said:

"While there's some rare precedent for us taking actions against RuneScape accounts for out-of-game behavior, it is extremely hard to verify these screenshots and videos from other platforms, so please do report them to the platform on which it happens."

How the internet reacted to the news

Since Hanannie's revelatory video was uploaded, the RuneScape community has been appealing to the developers for a ban on those involved.

Apart from McCune, a gamer named Hard was also accused of scamming. A video was uploaded by YouTuber A Friend yesterday documenting the misdeeds of Hard. The following is the video:

Reacting to Jagex banning accounts such as McCune and Hard, among others, fans said these:

Char lotte ✨ @ImplingOnly @ZuluOnly @JakeSucky People like him get what they deserve eventually. One day he will say something to the wrong person and feel the pain he has inflicted upon others 🤞🏽 @ZuluOnly @JakeSucky People like him get what they deserve eventually. One day he will say something to the wrong person and feel the pain he has inflicted upon others 🤞🏽

cooldude @cooldudettv @JakeSucky Good, no room in gaming for people like this @JakeSucky Good, no room in gaming for people like this

Zach @ZachBeachTink @JakeSucky @Jagex can do something as selling in game gold is completely against the rules. @JakeSucky @Jagex can do something as selling in game gold is completely against the rules. 😃

AdamPohh @AdamPohh @JakeSucky Did bro just sell his sisters tit pics for in game currency? @JakeSucky Did bro just sell his sisters tit pics for in game currency? https://t.co/MmMFk7ZkpS

1A @1Anot1B @JakeSucky Runescape & Jagex on top for handling it @JakeSucky Runescape & Jagex on top for handling it

Jaco @Amillent @JakeSucky That honesrly just sounds like a normal RS player @JakeSucky That honesrly just sounds like a normal RS player

Zombie milk @zombie_milkRS @JagexKieren @JagexAyiza @JakeSucky Hey here is my username collection, Been almost two years of reporting, is the system working? look at all these friendly names in our community! are they welcoming to new players? theyre so cheery and helpful, dont they just spread joy @JagexSupport @JakeSucky Hey here is my username collection, Been almost two years of reporting, is the system working? look at all these friendly names in our community! are they welcoming to new players? theyre so cheery and helpful, dont they just spread joy @JagexSupport @JagexKieren @JagexAyiza https://t.co/zTmwjBopTf

Jagex's decision to ban the accused accounts appears to be perceived to be a step in the right direction. The community certainly hopes for a secure and safer gaming sphere.

