S8UL disqualified from MLBB Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2025 Riyadh

Popular club S8UL has been disqualified from the Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2025 for violating the competitive rules. The organisation recently signed the BloodThirsty’s players from North America following their qualification for the Mid Season Cup 2025. Area 77, who was second in the NACT Spring 2025, has replaced S8UL in the upcoming event.

The MLBB Mid Season Cup 2025 is slated to be played from July 10 to August 2 in Riyadh. In total, 23 teams from across the world will compete for an enormous prize pool of $3 million. This MLBB tournament is part of the Esports World Cup 2025, which features 25 events.

S8UL’s players breach MSC 2025 competitive rules

On June 30, Moonton officially announced S8UL's disqualification via social media platforms. The company wrote:

"Dear MLBB Esports Community, the MSC 2025 Committee has an important update on the participating teams for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid Season Cup (MSC) at 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC). Jang "Hoon" Seong-hun and Michael "MobaZane" Cosgun from Team S8UL, the representatives from North America, have been found in breach of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid Season Cup Official Rules due to their decision to participate in an event associated with a competing mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) title."

Hoon and MobaZane from S8UL were found breaching the competitive rules. These members participated in an event of another MOBA game.

Further, the publisher mentioned:

"As outlined in the MSC Penalty Index (Section 2, Penalty Index B), a penalty will be imposed if a Team member engages in any competitor games’ event/ activity/ livestream or other way to give the competitor games’ exposure. The competitor games are defined as mobile MOBA game."

The firm also added:

"The MSC 2025 Committee had extended multiple opportunities for Team S8UL to reconsider Hoon and MobaZane's participation in the competitor event—to preserve the team's eligibility to compete in the tournament. Despite these efforts, Team S8UL elected to proceed Therefore, in the interest of maintaining the integrity of the tournament and enforcing consistency with the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid Season Cup Official Rules, Hoon and Mobazane have been disqualified, effective immediately."

S8UL Esports faced disqualification after two of their players violated the competitive rules. Moonton said:

"Due to these suspensions, Team S8UL is no longer eligible to compete. The team is unable to meet the tournament's minimum roster requirements and is not eligible for roster changes or force majeure, according to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid Season Cup Official Rules."

In May 2025, S8UL Esports acquired the lineup of BloodThirstyKings. The North American squad was phenomenal in the past few years. It won many regional MLBB tournaments. The team clinched the North America Challenger Tournament (NACT) 2025 Spring and qualified for the Mid Season Cup 2025.

After S8UL’s disqualification, Area77 has been awarded a spot in the upcoming MSC event. The team was the runner-up in the NACT Spring.

