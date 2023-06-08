SandLand: Platforms, gameplay reveal, and more

From the creators of Dragon Ball Z comes a thrilling new game called SandLand. The surprise announcement came during an exceptional showcase at the Summer Games Fest in 2023. While Bandai Namco will publish the game, Akira Toriyama is the main artist and designer behind the show. As a result, it looks a lot like a Dragon Ball video game.

While it is its own entity and IP, it certainly feels reminiscent. Players who also watch the popular anime, which recently crossed over with Fortnite, should feel at home.

What is SandLand from Dragon Ball creator?

SandLand is a brand new open-world RPG game, placing itself into a prominent genre in the gaming world. This indicates supreme confidence on the part of its developers.

The official description of the upcoming title reads:

"In a desert world where both demons and humans suffer from an extreme water shortage, Beelzebub, the prince of demons, and Rao, a small-town sheriff, form a tag-team and set off on an adventure in search of the Phantom Lake somewhere in the desert."

The developers also teased its gameplay at the Summer Game Fest. Ironically, an anime of the same name was also given a theatrical release in Japan. Thus, the story is unfolding in many different formats.

It is the first story published by Toriyama following the conclusion of the epic run of Dragon Ball, so this game has big shoes to fill.

Currently, it is only available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam. It is not available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile.

When is SandLand releasing?

The game was showcased for the first time at the Summer Game Fest. While its gameplay and a little about the storyline were revealed, a release date was not specified.

A shot of the gameplay (Image via Bandai Namco on YouTube)

This could be for various reasons, but it ultimately means that hopeful gamers must wait a while before they embark on the journey Bandai Namco and Akira Toriyama have laid out for them.

Poll : 0 votes