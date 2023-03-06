Sapnap wins €100,000 Squid Craft 2 tournament, defeating 200 streamers and creators from around the world

After days of intense combat among 200 streamers and content creators at the massive Twitch Rivals Squid Craft 2 event, Nick "Sapnap" has emerged victorious. He got first place in the Squid Game-styled Minecraft tournament with a prize pool of €100,000, which is around US$106K at current exchange rates.

The huge event was organized by Spanish Twitch giants El Rubius and Ibai Llanos and was quite an extravagant affair, with big North American creators joining its list of participants. The competition started on February 28 and ended on March 5.

Here's how Sapnap reacted after beating his final opponent in a 1v1 battle for first place:

NRG @NRGgg SAPNAP JUST WON SQUID CRAFT 2 + $100,000!!!! SAPNAP JUST WON SQUID CRAFT 2 + $100,000!!!! https://t.co/9bSxdPU3AH

"Our streamer!": Fans celebrate as Sapnap takes first place in Squid Craft Games 2 after beating Shadoune666

Squid Craft returned after a year with a bigger cast of participants, making it a huge event with hundreds of thousands of spectators. Its name comes from a simple portmanteau of the popular Korean Netflix series Squid Game and the classic sandbox title Minecraft.

As hinted by the name, this tournament is held in a custom-made Minecraft World, which was inspired by the TV show. Held across multiple days — six this time — the competition features multiple games either directly taken from Squid Game or heavily inspired by the show. As participants keep getting eliminated, the competition gets whittled down till the last player gets the medal.

Sapnap and Twitch streamer Shadoune666 were the last two remaining contestants, and the former beat the Spanish streamer in a 1v1 fight atop a mountain in Minecraft. After downing his opponent, Nick proceeded to throw him down, clinching the first position.

NRG @NRGgg SAPNAP CALLED IT!!!



THE CHAMPION OF SQUID CRAFT 2!!! SAPNAP CALLED IT!!!THE CHAMPION OF SQUID CRAFT 2!!! https://t.co/zgoQbj5hvQ

To celebrate, this streamer wore a T-shirt with "Campeones," which means "champion" in English, embossed on its back as the credits rolled in the background. Sapnap bragged about having predicted his win, saying:

"See this, guys. I knew I was going to win the whole time. I made Champion merch."

Social media reactions

Fans and fellow streamers showered Sapnap with praise for winning Squid Craft Games 2. Here are a few reactions from Reddit and Twitter:

Punz @Punztw SAPNAP WITH THE EASY WIN, KNEW HE WOULD CLUTCH UP SAPNAP WITH THE EASY WIN, KNEW HE WOULD CLUTCH UP

The cut-throat event saw more people participating this time. This is because the 2022 event, while no doubt a success, only had Spanish streamers. This time, however, Ibai and Rubius decided to open up the tournament for players from across the Atlantic, giving it a much more international appeal.

Several Big North American and English-speaking Minecraft streamers — such as Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Karl Jacobs, and, of course, the eventual winner, Sapnap — took part in the Squid Craft Games 2. Twitch giants such as xQc, Pokimane, and Amouranth were also among the participants vying for the €100,000 prize pool. A full list of participants may be found here.

