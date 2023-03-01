Twitch stars AuronPlay and Rubius get surprised after hearing xQc converse with them in Spanish

During a global Discord call hosted by popular Hispanic streamers Ruben "El Rubius" and Raul "AuronPlay" ahead of Twitch Rivals Squid Craft 2, Felix "xQc" managed to impress the hosts with his Spanish skills, even though he was relying on Google Translate to communicate.

Despite his limited proficiency in the language, Felix's efforts to engage with the streamers in their native tongue were appreciated by El Rubius and AuronPlay, who was impressed by his willingness to bridge the language barrier and connect with their community.

Despite using Google Translate, the clip was shared on r/LivestreamFail. The post received a lot of positive comments from the streaming community, with many users praising the streamer's efforts.

As a native French speaker, xQc has been the subject of trolls from some members of the streaming community for his incoherent and overly fast English-speaking skills. So it was a pleasant surprise for many viewers to hear him speak Spanish with a level of clarity and proficiency that they did not expect.

(Timestamp: 00:45:04)

During his Discord call, Felix apologized for interrupting their meeting before translating:

"I wish good luck to all the participants."

Naturally, his Spanish was met with rapturous applause from fellow Spanish-speaking streamers on the call, who greeted him with "gracias" (thank you in English). Felix concluded the call by stating:

"Thank you. I am leaving the room."

In addition to the praise from Hispanic streamers, xQc's lexical aptitude and pronunciation in Spanish also received recognition from the LSF (LivestreamFail) subreddit.

Many users were impressed by his efforts to communicate with Spanish-speaking streamers and commented on his clear and accurate pronunciation, despite using Google Translate for support:

Several users acknowledged that xQc's bilingual abilities allowed him to pronounce Latin words more accurately than someone who only speaks English:

A user noticed the phonetic resemblance between certain Spanish words and the French language and appreciated how the streamer's bilingual background allowed him to pick up on these similarities and improve his pronunciation:

Some users also noted the hospitality of the Spanish streamers towards him and his attempts to communicate in their language:

For those wondering, the Squid Craft event returned on February 28. Spanish Twitch personalities Rubius, Ibai, and other notable streamers revived last year's "Squid Games in Minecraft" event, featuring an expanded roster of around 200 streamers.

A total of 200 creators competed against each other in multiple rounds for a chance to win a cash prize of €100K.

