What are Squid Craft Games? Everything you need to know about Spanish Twitch stars Rubius and Ibai's special event

By Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
Modified Feb 24, 2023 06:59 IST
Everything you need to know about Squid Craft Games 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Squid Craft returns this February 28 as Spanish Twitch giants Rubius, Ibai, and others bring back last year's "Squid Games in Minecraft" event with an expanded roster of about 200 streamers.

Although the focus is on Spanish creators, Rubius and others have opened up the tournament to a more North American audience by inviting big streamers such as xQc, Amouranth, Pokimane, and Minecraft icons like Dream and GeorgeNotFound.

For those out of the loop, Squid Craft is a portmanteau of the popular Korean Netflix series Squid Game and Minecraft and is a Twitch Rivals event created by the Spanish content creators in January 2022. Let's take a deep dive into what exactly it is and how it works.

xQc, Dream, Pokimane, Amouranth, and many more North American streamers will be at Squid Craft Games for a prize pool of €100,000

If the 2023 Squid Craft Games is anything like last time, the game will consist of a Minecraft map with sections designed in the likeness of levels from the famous Squid Game. The Netflix show became a global phenomenon last year, cementing itself as one of the most popular shows worldwide. Even MrBeast took part in the hype by simulating his own Squid Game with a viral YouTube video.

With 200 creators going head-to-head through several rounds for a cash prize of €100K, the completion will inevitably get heated up. Furthermore, English-speaking streamers joining the tournament will boost viewership across North America. Meanwhile, big Spanish streamers Ibai, Xokas, and El Rubius will make their return. Auronplay will reportedly not be joining, having retired since accusations of grooming surfaced.

It appears that no one will be taking his place, and Squid Craft Games 2 will continue with 199 players. However, fret not because along with the Spanish Twitch icons, North American giants such as Pokimane, xQc, MoistCr1TiKaL, and Dream will be joining the roster, making this year's event quite an eclectic mix. Argentine footballer Kun Aguero will also be joining the event.

Below is the full list of participants.

List of participants in Squid Craft Games 2

  1. Auronplay* (Vacant)
  2. BarbeQ
  3. Nil Ojeda
  4. Suzyrox
  5. Fedelobo
  6. PapiGavi
  7. ADN_QC
  8. SugusSusan
  9. Werlyb
  10. Maaylen
  11. Rodezel
  12. Goes
  13. E_MasterSensei
  14. MizterFlipp
  15. Viruzz
  16. Luzu
  17. Leviathan
  18. Augustine51
  19. Natalan
  20. Amper
  21. Moxwdf
  22. Emikukis
  23. Zorman
  24. Latesitoo
  25. Moistcritical
  26. Zilverk
  27. Jacky
  28. Chicharito
  29. Paracetamor
  30. Edurne
  31. MrKeroro
  32. Amablitz
  33. Sekiam
  34. Cristinini
  35. Amouranth
  36. Loserfruit
  37. Knekro
  38. GermanGarmendia
  39. ElRichMC
  40. Luh
  41. Carola
  42. Bobbycraft
  43. Wefere
  44. TinaKitten
  45. HITBOXKING
  46. BoffeGP
  47. Moyorz
  48. Beniju
  49. Noe9977 (with DjMaRiiO)
  50. TheDonato
  51. BudCat
  52. ElZeein
  53. Staryuuki
  54. BersGamer
  55. Elyas360
  56. Vicens
  57. Germisse
  58. Ricoy
  59. LlunaClark
  60. Violet
  61. FoolishGamers
  62. Renrize
  63. Rubius
  64. Robert Cein
  65. Kidi
  66. Nuvis
  67. Maau
  68. Farfadox
  69. Aroyitt
  70. AgentMaxo
  71. xQc
  72. CrisGreen
  73. Alkapone
  74. Hasvik
  75. Folagor
  76. Mr. Cheeto
  77. Espe
  78. Rivers
  79. GeorgeNotFound
  80. Desst3
  81. Siro Lopez
  82. Spreen
  83. JohnSwamp
  84. DeqiuV
  85. LarryCabirria
  86. Axozer
  87. ElChurches
  88. PUVLO
  89. Careera
  90. Pandarin
  91. Manucraft
  92. Ollie
  93. ElMariana
  94. Miranda Ibañez
  95. Nia
  96. Brianeitor
  97. Alecomeco
  98. Sofia Anyway
  99. Reven
  100. JCorko
  101. Locochon
  102. ZellenDust
  103. Darizard9
  104. Xokas
  105. Eskimalito
  106. SoyPan
  107. Sherezade
  108. Wardsess
  109. Jhdelacruz
  110. Goncho
  111. FarParaMoar
  112. MaferRocha
  113. Spursito
  114. KarlJacobs
  115. Reborn
  116. Quackity
  117. MariusOptimus
  118. Pujidos90
  119. Genesis
  120. aLexBY
  121. MissaSinfonia
  122. DUXORETHEY
  123. Different
  124. Tanizen
  125. mictia00
  126. LitKillah
  127. Caprimint
  128. Roier
  129. Manute
  130. Conterstine
  131. Pipepunk
  132. Dylantero
  133. Brunenger
  134. IlloJuan
  135. Neekolulz
  136. Focus
  137. Silithur
  138. Rapturrs
  139. Alanalarana
  140. Pokimane
  141. Nimu
  142. Unicorn
  143. Betra
  144. Komanche
  145. AngieVelasco
  146. ElviraYuki
  147. Robleis
  148. Pollito_senpai
  149. Kajal Napalm
  150. TheDaarick28
  151. Noni
  152. TFue
  153. D3stri
  154. Nephtunie
  155. bSweety
  156. Outconsumer
  157. Joseph Christ
  158. Dream
  159. Sylveey
  160. Lenay
  161. xlightmoonx
  162. Ibai
  163. xCry
  164. Jelty
  165. RocioDTA
  166. Mymtumtum69
  167. Sarinha_3
  168. Kun Agüero
  169. Gemite
  170. Champi
  171. Josepo90
  172. Vicky Palami
  173. Rioboo
  174. Deargia
  175. AlecHernandez
  176. Delt4Forc3
  177. ElDed
  178. 8cho
  179. Zeling
  180. Shadoune
  181. Hannahxxrose
  182. Sapnap
  183. Duck
  184. Boat
  185. Biyin
  186. Ander
  187. Grefg
  188. Algo_Geo
  189. Magnet
  190. Karchez
  191. Pelicanger
  192. Tubbo
  193. AriGameplays
  194. Paulettee
  195. Perxitaa
  196. Abby
  197. Amph
  198. Impairment
  199. Filisgg
  200. Nissaxter

Fans waiting for this event for over a year must stay patient for a few more days to see the massive cast of streamers go toe-to-toe in Squid Craft Games 2, 2023.

