Sarang joins Genesis Esports for PUBG New State competition 

Sarang has enlisted in Genesis Esports, to compete in PUBG New State esports. The newly established team ventured onto the scene by signing three reputed former BGMI players in February this year. They welcomed the fourth member yesterday, March 11, marking the completion of their lineup. The team is now determined to secure significant achievements in their upcoming competitions.

Genesis announced their new player on their Instagram account saying:

"We've been working hard behind the scenes to bring the best talent to our team, and we're excited to announce that Sarang is the latest addition to our NEW STATE MOBILE Roster. With his track record of success, we're confident that Sarang will make an immediate impact and help take us to the next level."

Sarang shares a great bond with the other three players, having competed alongside them in multiple PUBG New State events and also securing a few tournament victories together. They have regrouped again in their new home and have the capabilities to win any event in the game.

Genesis Esports finalizes lineup for PUBG New State

With this announcement, the organization now boasts an impressive roster for PUBG New State consisting of Ashutosh "Punkk" Singh, Pukar "Pukar" Singla, Ritesh "Fierce" Nandwar, and Sarangajyoti "Sarang" Deka.

These players came into the limelight due to their noteworthy performances at PUBG Mobile/BGMI events. However, the ongoing ban on both games in India has caused a lot of distress and disappointment among professional athletes.

However, these stars have now redirected their attention towards Krafton's latest battle-royale game, PUBG New State, in order to sustain their esports profession.

Towards the end of 2022, they started competing in New State, and it didn't take them long to taste victory. Playing for Team XO, they emerged as the winners of the Snapdragon Pro Series, which ended in January 2023. It was a major event in India and boasted a hefty ₹1 crore in prize money.

Sarang was one of the top performers in the Pro Series, assisting Team XO to achieve the prestigious title. The entire lineup contributed to their splendid run and proved why experience matters so much.

Sarang was a member of 7SEA Esports from July 18, 2021 to late 2022. His team clinched victory in the Krafton-organized BGMI Showdown 2022, held in July, and then went to Riyadh to participate in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational: Afterparty. The Indian team obtained ninth place there and received a total prize money of $71K.

Genesis Esports will surely benefit from Sarang signing with them as he brings immense experience to the table.

