Sarang joins Team Xspark after winning PUBG New State Pro Series India

Sarangajyoti 'Sarang' Deka revealed on his recent livestream that Team XSpark will be his new home. The former 7Sea star also confirmed that he would continue his journey in PUBG New State as BGMI is unavailable in the country.

He, alongside Punk, Fierce, and Pukar, clinched the PUBG New State Pro Series India while playing under the Team XO banner. The event in India was the biggest tournament of Krafton's newest battle-royale game and had a humongous prize pool of rupees one crore.

Sarang shifted his career to PUBG New State around four months after BGMI's ban and participated in the Pro Series, where he put up fabulous outings and was the third-best player in the Grand Finale's MVP rankings. He picked up 17 eliminations and 3,427 damage in his 12 matches to lift the crown in this prestigious tournament. His squad member Punk, an experienced BGMI player, also grabbed 18 frags.

Sarang's BGMI Journey and why he left 7Sea Esports

Sarang has raced for several organizations but has come into the limelight playing for 7Sea Esports, a team that entered BGMI in July 2021 by acquiring Indian Tiger.

The team, however, had mediocre rankings in several tournaments but finished as the runner-up and fifth in the Skyesports Championship 3.0 and the BGMI India Series 2021, respectively.

The squad saw their biggest success in the BGMI Showdown, the last official BGMI tournament, where they plundered the most points to become the undisputed champion and sealed a spot in the PMWI 2022 Afterparty. It was their first global tournament, where they finished ninth.

He said on his recent YouTube livestream that he left 7Sea as his contract with the organization ended, and he wanted to compete in the PUBG New State. He was streaming from Scout's home, where other members of Team Xspark were also present. He stated that Fierce, Punk, and Pukar also left Team XO after the New State event.

Scout, the owner of Team Xspark, recently also said that he would compete in the upcoming LAN tournament with the roster. He was part of the squad as the fifth member in the previous event but wasn't involved in any match. Both he and Sarang have played together for Team 7Sea in PMWI 2022.

Team XSpark had a forgettable performance in the event as they placed 16th in the Grand Finale. Hector, who is on Team Soul's BGMI roster, was an IGL for the team and also put on some great individual performances.

