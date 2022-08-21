India’s 7SEA Esports ranks 9th in PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown, Scout emerges as Fan Favorite Player 

The three-day-long PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 Afterparty came to a close on August 20, and the event featured a gigantic prize pool of US$1 million. After 18 thrilling matches, Vampire Esports came out victorious, while the Indian team 7SEA Esports fought tooth and nail and secured ninth place in the overall rankings.

The team lacked international exposure, which showed in their performance. 7SEA won a total of US$71K, which is around 57 lakhs INR. They also received US$20K for securing the ninth spot, along with US$51K in match rewards. Scout was named the Fan Favorite Player in the PMWI Apartparty Showdown.

PUBG Mobile Esports made a post on Instagram, asking fans to like their favorite players' comments on the post. Scout's comment received the most likes, and that didn't come as a surprise since he has a huge fanbase in India.

7SEA Esports' performances in PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown

On the first day, the team struggled to survive, except for a match in Vikendi where they managed to last till the final circle. The team was in 12th place with only 10 points. With two podium finishes and 12 frags, 7SEA Esports gained 24 points on Day 2, but this didn't improve their ranking. They accumulated 34 points in 12 matches.

The final day was a good one for the squad as they acquired a whopping 29 kills and 45 points, which helped them register 79 points on the overall scoreboard. The final two matches of the event were the best for the team, as they secured a chicken dinner and a second-place finish.

Their chicken dinner came in the fifth game of Day 3, in which they took advantage of Nigma Galaxy and Alpha7 Esports fighting each other and won the match with eight eliminations. The team also played well in the final match, acquiring 15 points and nine eliminations.

7SEA won the first Duo-Showmatch of the event, courtesy of Scout's clutch against Stalwart Esports. He attacked at the perfect time and eliminated both Stalwart players to claim the match. However, the points earned during the Showmatch were not considered in the overall standings.

The team was invited to the event after winning the Battlegrounds Showdown tournament, which was held from July 21 to 24; Team Soul participated in the PMWI Main Event, where they grabbed 11th place.

Thai team Vampire Esports was seventh after the first day, but they showed exemplary gameplay to secure the title at the Afterparty Showdown. The side was in second place till the final match, but they performed brilliantly to secure the chicken dinner that put them in first place.

Despite being in first place up until the final match, Alpha7 Esports was eliminated early in the 18th match and slumped to the second position.

