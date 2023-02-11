SaveApexMobile trends on Twitter as Apex Legends Mobile fans request Electronic Arts to reconsider decision

After the Apex Legends Mobile Season 4 announcement on February 1, 2023, fans are now requesting Electronic Arts to keep the game active. In an official tweet, the publisher stated that the mobile battle royale title is scheduled to discontinue service from May 1, leaving fans and content creators stunned.
While sharing their opinions, users began using the hashtags #SaveApexMobile and #saveapexlegends to trend on Twitter and urged the publisher not to discontinue the mobile game. The latest patch notes Aspire is slated to release on February 15, introducing some changes and a fair amount of unique in-game content.
Fans and creators plead with Electronic Arts to keep Apex Legends Mobile running
The upcoming fourth season of the mobile title will include a new battle royale map called Olympus, which was first launched on the PC version back in 2020. It was also announced that Horizon, the mobile game's newest Legend, would be added to the game with the new patch.
One of the most interesting items arriving with the new update would have to be Octane's signature weapon, the Afterburner. Fans were quite impressed with the weapon's design and expressed their happiness on Twitter. The weapon is essentially a brand new upgraded bat, featuring six levels and two forms.
After tagging Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment, popular content creator RoastSmith stated:
"This new season 4 update proves how good this game is and it deserves to stay on mobile."
Furthermore, he uploaded a video to his YouTube channel showing off the game's upcoming updates and content:
"Look how clean it looks. How they are canceling this game is beyond me, oh wow. It actually just looks beautiful in the season four update that just dropped last night out of the blue and it's beyond me that they're even thinking about canceling this game after this update."
Although he had a more realistic opinion, The Gaming Merchant, another Apex Legends content creator, shared similar sentiments:
"seeing a LOT of #saveapexlegendsmobile on the timeline - I don't think it's something we have control over at this point, but I just wanted to say yes, I'm on board, Apex Mobile has been an excellent game - they literally just dropped the best season ever with a tease to some amazing lore I'd really love to see develop, it's a shame to see those stories not go anywhere now."
Godzly, the creator of Tribe Gaming, agreed with a tweet:
I haven't spoken on this yet, but I really think we can bring Apex Mobile back! LIKE AND RT IF YOU THINK THEY SHOULD KEEP APEX LEGENDS MOBILE RUNNING!
Additionally, several other influencers and fans supported the campaign while sharing their opinions about EA's sudden decision:
So far, Electronic Arts hasn't disclosed what factors forced them to make the decision to end Apex Legends Mobile's operations, but Daniel Ahmed of Niko Partners recently revealed that a mere 0.68 percent of gamers from Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa have played the battle royale game in the last three months. This could potentially be a major reason as to why the mobile game is being shut down.
Initially, quite a few fans were upset with the developer as the game had a fair number of bugs, glitches, and other errors that created issues while playing. At the same time, the community demanded new content and better platform optimization. The sudden announcement of Season 4, which will be a farewell tour, has certainly caught several players' attention and they're desperate for EA to continue Apex Legends Mobile's operations.