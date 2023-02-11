SaveApexMobile trends on Twitter as Apex Legends Mobile fans request Electronic Arts to reconsider decision

After the Apex Legends Mobile Season 4 announcement on February 1, 2023, fans are now requesting Electronic Arts to keep the game active. In an official tweet, the publisher stated that the mobile battle royale title is scheduled to discontinue service from May 1, leaving fans and content creators stunned.

KARO @KaroGamingg



@EA @Respawn

#saveapexmobile #saveapexlegendsmobile Myself and other creators and players won't go down without a fight! Season 4 looks like it could just save the game only if you give it a chance...listen to your players. We don't want this game to go!! Myself and other creators and players won't go down without a fight! Season 4 looks like it could just save the game only if you give it a chance...listen to your players. We don't want this game to go!! @EA @Respawn#saveapexmobile #saveapexlegendsmobile https://t.co/bXKBVs72mI

While sharing their opinions, users began using the hashtags #SaveApexMobile and #saveapexlegends to trend on Twitter and urged the publisher not to discontinue the mobile game. The latest patch notes Aspire is slated to release on February 15, introducing some changes and a fair amount of unique in-game content.

Fans and creators plead with Electronic Arts to keep Apex Legends Mobile running

The upcoming fourth season of the mobile title will include a new battle royale map called Olympus, which was first launched on the PC version back in 2020. It was also announced that Horizon, the mobile game's newest Legend, would be added to the game with the new patch.

ImOw @ImOwFromYT

This is beautiful,

This is a game loved by many,

This is a game shutting down,

This is our time to come together and support.



#SaveApexMobile This is Apex Legends Mobile...This is beautiful,This is a game loved by many,This is a game shutting down,This is our time to come together and support. This is Apex Legends Mobile...This is beautiful,This is a game loved by many,This is a game shutting down,This is our time to come together and support.#SaveApexMobile https://t.co/Tim90URpK6

One of the most interesting items arriving with the new update would have to be Octane's signature weapon, the Afterburner. Fans were quite impressed with the weapon's design and expressed their happiness on Twitter. The weapon is essentially a brand new upgraded bat, featuring six levels and two forms.

LG RoastSmith @RoastSmith_ SAVE APEX LEGENDS MOBILE



I want every single mobile gamer who has played and enjoyed Apex Legends Mobile at some point to



LIKE + RETWEET + COMMENT



@respawn This new season 4 update proves how good this game is and it deserves to stay on mobile



#apexlegendsmobile SAVE APEX LEGENDS MOBILEI want every single mobile gamer who has played and enjoyed Apex Legends Mobile at some point toLIKE + RETWEET + COMMENT @EA @respawn This new season 4 update proves how good this game is and it deserves to stay on mobile 📱SAVE APEX LEGENDS MOBILE📱I want every single mobile gamer who has played and enjoyed Apex Legends Mobile at some point to LIKE + RETWEET + COMMENT@EA @respawn This new season 4 update proves how good this game is and it deserves to stay on mobile 📈#apexlegendsmobile https://t.co/810Rh4pkZ1

After tagging Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment, popular content creator RoastSmith stated:

"This new season 4 update proves how good this game is and it deserves to stay on mobile."

Furthermore, he uploaded a video to his YouTube channel showing off the game's upcoming updates and content:

"Look how clean it looks. How they are canceling this game is beyond me, oh wow. It actually just looks beautiful in the season four update that just dropped last night out of the blue and it's beyond me that they're even thinking about canceling this game after this update."

DuckyTheGamer @duckybtw Season 4 of Apex Mobile genuinely looks good, sucks that the game will end up not existing in a few months time Season 4 of Apex Mobile genuinely looks good, sucks that the game will end up not existing in a few months time 😞 https://t.co/eOf86L2LDw

Although he had a more realistic opinion, The Gaming Merchant, another Apex Legends content creator, shared similar sentiments:

"seeing a LOT of #saveapexlegendsmobile on the timeline - I don't think it's something we have control over at this point, but I just wanted to say yes, I'm on board, Apex Mobile has been an excellent game - they literally just dropped the best season ever with a tease to some amazing lore I'd really love to see develop, it's a shame to see those stories not go anywhere now."

The Gaming Merchant @GamingMerchant_

seeing a LOT of New OCTANE HEIRLOOM GAMEPLAYseeing a LOT of #saveapexlegendsmobile on the timeline - I don't think it's something we have control over at this point, but I just wanted to say yes, I'm on board, Apex Mobile has been an excellent game - they literally just New OCTANE HEIRLOOM GAMEPLAYseeing a LOT of #saveapexlegendsmobile on the timeline - I don't think it's something we have control over at this point, but I just wanted to say yes, I'm on board, Apex Mobile has been an excellent game - they literally just https://t.co/2xXoYWDD3Q

Godzly, the creator of Tribe Gaming, agreed with a tweet:

I haven't spoken on this yet, but I really think we can bring Apex Mobile back! LIKE AND RT IF YOU THINK THEY SHOULD KEEP APEX LEGENDS MOBILE RUNNING!

TRB Godzly @RealGodzly AND RT IF YOU THINK THEY SHOULD KEEP APEX LEGENDS MOBILE RUNNING!



#SaveApexLegendsMobile I haven't spoken on this yet, but I really think we can bring Apex Mobile back! LIKEAND RTIF YOU THINK THEY SHOULD KEEP APEX LEGENDS MOBILE RUNNING! I haven't spoken on this yet, but I really think we can bring Apex Mobile back! LIKE ❤️ AND RT ♻️ IF YOU THINK THEY SHOULD KEEP APEX LEGENDS MOBILE RUNNING!#SaveApexLegendsMobile https://t.co/othFtctyAs

Additionally, several other influencers and fans supported the campaign while sharing their opinions about EA's sudden decision:

LG Wynnsanity @Wynnsanity



#SaveApexMobile this new apex update looks amazing. I can’t believe they decided to shut down before even giving S4 a chance. this new apex update looks amazing. I can’t believe they decided to shut down before even giving S4 a chance.#SaveApexMobile https://t.co/BjFYX19AOV

TMGG Rift 🐟 @RiftMobile_



Season 4 is absolutely amazing, it literally fixed 90% of the game.



NO ONE, and I repeat, NO ONE wants to see this game die.



#SaveApexLegendsMobile #SaveApexMobile I had lost all hope I had when the sunsetting announcement came out. But now, I believe it's time for a change.Season 4 is absolutely amazing, it literally fixed 90% of the game.NO ONE, and I repeat, NO ONE wants to see this game die. I had lost all hope I had when the sunsetting announcement came out. But now, I believe it's time for a change.Season 4 is absolutely amazing, it literally fixed 90% of the game.NO ONE, and I repeat, NO ONE wants to see this game die.#SaveApexLegendsMobile #SaveApexMobile https://t.co/JK2KyfNxAz

Destro32 @RJCZ32

#apexlegendsmobile #saveapexlegendsmobile Yo no quiero que Apex Legends Mobile muera le tengo mucho cariño! Ademas la gente que sigue jugando, los que han gastado dinero, que es su juego favorito y tambien por los creadores que se han dedicado full a apex legends mobile! Yo no quiero que Apex Legends Mobile muera le tengo mucho cariño! Ademas la gente que sigue jugando, los que han gastado dinero, que es su juego favorito y tambien por los creadores que se han dedicado full a apex legends mobile! #apexlegendsmobile #saveapexlegendsmobile https://t.co/yo11rrFLp7

So far, Electronic Arts hasn't disclosed what factors forced them to make the decision to end Apex Legends Mobile's operations, but Daniel Ahmed of Niko Partners recently revealed that a mere 0.68 percent of gamers from Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa have played the battle royale game in the last three months. This could potentially be a major reason as to why the mobile game is being shut down.

Initially, quite a few fans were upset with the developer as the game had a fair number of bugs, glitches, and other errors that created issues while playing. At the same time, the community demanded new content and better platform optimization. The sudden announcement of Season 4, which will be a farewell tour, has certainly caught several players' attention and they're desperate for EA to continue Apex Legends Mobile's operations.

Poll : 0 votes