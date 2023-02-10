Apex Legends Mobile new patch Aspire: Release date, Battle Pass, new weapon, Legends, map, and more

Electronic Arts have unveiled the details for the fourth and farewell season of Apex Legends Mobile as they will close the game's operations on May 1 this year. The developers have added several in-game items, such as a fresh Battle Pass, a brand-new signature weapon for Octane, a new map, a new legend, and more.

We have made the decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile.We're sure you have a lot of questions. For more information on where things are at currently, including an FAQ, please read the blog below.go.ea.com/Nn5y3

The new patch notes, Aspire, will be available from February 15. Users will now enjoy the game for the next almost 80 days. The upcoming season also offers several in-game events.

Apex Legends Mobile Season 4: Aspire

New map: Olympus

Olympus will be the third Battle Royale map in Apex Legends Mobile (Image via Electronic Arts)

Season 4 will include the third Battle Royale map named Olympus in the title. It was initially introduced in the Season 7 of Apex Legends (PC version) in late 2020 and has recently been removed from the map rotation due to some errors. The map is set in a city built on dreams, offering lush artificial terrain with stylized landscapes and opulent decor.

New Legend: Horizon

Apex Legends Mobile's Season 4 boasts Horizon (Image via Electronic Arts))

The new female Legend Horizon has gravity-centric abilities and was first included in the PC version during Season 7.

Abilities

Passive: Spacewalk - Increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon's custom spacesuit

Increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon's custom spacesuit Tactical: Gravity Lift - Reverse the gravity flow, lifting players upwards and boosting them out when they exit.

Reverse the gravity flow, lifting players upwards and boosting them out when they exit. Ultimate: Black Hole - Deploy N.E.W.T. to create a micro black hole that pulls players in towards it and hits them with a gravitational blast at the end.

Legend Perks

Swift Landing - Briefly accelerate after falling from a great height.

Briefly accelerate after falling from a great height. Gravitational Pull - While knocked down, you can still use Gravity Lift.

While knocked down, you can still use Gravity Lift. Leap for Mankind - You can jump higher when your Tactical and Ultimate are deployed.

You can jump higher when your Tactical and Ultimate are deployed. Cosmic Lift - Gravity Lift's height increases by 50%.

Gravity Lift's height increases by 50%. Extra Dimension - You remain in the Gravity Lift longer.

You remain in the Gravity Lift longer. Dark Matter - Black Hole destroys all enemy traps within its vicinity.

Black Hole destroys all enemy traps within its vicinity. Deadly Momentum - Using your Finisher reduces your Ultimates cooldown by 30%.

Using your Finisher reduces your Ultimates cooldown by 30%. Battle Adaptation - Using your Finisher adds 100 points to your EVO Shield.

Using your Finisher adds 100 points to your EVO Shield. Tactical Advantage - Using your Finisher charges your Tactical.

New signature weapon

New signature weapon Afterburner

The upcoming season will also see a new signature weapon, Afterburner, an advanced bat with six levels and two deadly forms. Users can unblock the weapon while completing missions or by purchasing Signature Tributes.

Apex Legends Mobile will also introduce a new feature called Tournaments, a limited-time competitive event where you can compete to earn in-game rewards. Here are some notable types of Tournaments:

Elimination Tournaments: damage, knocks, and kills.

damage, knocks, and kills. Legends Tournaments: use of specific Legends and their abilities.

use of specific Legends and their abilities. Ranked Tournaments: difficult challenges for the best players

Apart from this, two limited modes: Lightning Battle and Deja Loot, and five in-game events will be included in Season 4.

Apex Legends Mobile fresh Battle Pass

New Battle Pass Aspire will be launched on February 15 (Image via Electronic Arts)

The upcoming Battle Pass will have exciting skins, rewards, and more. Since February 1, the option to purchase in-game items using real money has been discontinued by the company, but the remaining virtual currency, Syndicate Gold, can be used to buy the Battle Pass. You can also participate in several missions to earn rewards or other items.

Season 4 store vault features unique looks (Image via Electronic Arts)

Apart from several new in-game items, the developers have made several adjustments to weapons, Legends, maps, and more and fixed many bugs.

