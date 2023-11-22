"Say the other one then": xQc dissaproves of HasanAbi's use of Cuban "g-slur" while talking about Destiny

Hasan "HasanAbi" has come under fire for his usage of the Cuban "g-slur" once again while talking about streamer Destiny. He further defended himself by stating that it simply means "worm." This prompted Félix "xQc" to call him out and ask him to state the "other one," referring to the homophobic "f-slur" since can technically also mean a bundle of sticks.

A chatter told Hasan on his stream that his friends do not watch him anymore after his controversy with the "g-slur" last year. In response, Hasan said the word out loud in his stream once again and justified it by stating that it was simply a "political take."

Reacting to his, xQc stated:

"Okay, well, I mean, okay, then say the other one then, dude. It's just a bundle of sticks, man."

"It's just a bundle of sticks": xQc calls out HasanAbi after his use of Cuban ethnic "g-slur"

In HasanAbi's recent stream, a chatter stated that his friends had stopped watching the streamer's content ever since Hasan's usage of the Cuban "g-slur" in 2022 since they are "D frogs," a term used to refer to fans of the fellow contentious streamer Destiny, who has Cuban ancestry.

For context, the "G-slur," "G**ano," is a term historically used by Cubans against other Cubans who were suspected of being or were actually anti-revolutionary, anti-Castro, and pro-United States. Literally translated from Spanish to English, it means "worm." (According to Google Translate)

However, over time, a debate has arisen on whether it is an ethnic slur aimed against Cubans or just a political term, as it has also been used against Cubans by other ethnicities in an insulting manner.

Hasan doubled down and said the word out loud after the chatter's comment, stating that it was a political take and meant "worm":

"G**ano? Okay. 'Cuban g-slur'. What the f**k? It means worm, dawg. Its like a political f**king take. It means counter-revolutionary."

Reacting to HasanAbi saying the slur out loud, xQc showed his clear disapproval of Hasan's justification. Further, Félix challenged him to utilize the same logic of taking the literal meaning of other slurs, such as the homophobic "f-word," the Spanish ethnic "s-slur," or the Chinese ethnic "c-slur" out loud as well:

"Okay, then say the other one, dude, it just means, y'know, it's just a word in Spanish. Okay, then say the other one, it just means- like, come on bro, what is this? (Hasan talks about the c-slur) Come on, bro. Come on, bro."

Fans react to Hasan's usage of the slur

Netizens agreed with xQc's statements and condemned the justification given by HasanAbi for the usage of the Cuban slur, with some calling him racist.

Comment byu/johnleoks from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Another user stated that it is not a good look when someone has to "explain" their usage of slurs.

Comment byu/johnleoks from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Some other users wondered how the streamer has not yet been banned for "racist slurs" and pointed out how Twitch streamer Destiny has been banned from the platform for his comments on trans athletes:

Fans react to Hasan's statements. (Image via LivestreamFail/Reddit)

Political analyst and Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" is well-known for his sharp opinions that cause controversy and occasionally draw ire from online users. The Turkish-American is known for spearheading the political commentary revolution on the platform.

His Just Chatting streams cover a wide range of subjects as he reacts to developments in the current political environment and shares his personal thoughts on them.