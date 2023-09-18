"Scammers get scammed": Clip of IShowSpeed taking a Fortnite scammer's items in revenge goes viral

On a recent livestream, popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was playing the PvE mode in Fortnite when he met a potential scammer who took all his items after inviting him to his homebase. The player named IShowPurp was trolling Darren until the streamer got mad and appeared to be calling someone to get the scammer banned.

After appearing to get spooked, the Fortnite player agreed to make IShowSpeed the party leader and went to his homebase to set things right in exchange for real money on Cash App. However, Darren trapped the scammer by taking over edit rights and grabbing all of the guns and other weapons dropped by him.

A clip of the incident, where the player appears to be furious while the YouTuber mocks him, has gone viral on social media. IShowSpeed can be heard gleefully saying:

"Scammers get scammed."

Watch IShowSpeed scamming a scammer in Fortnite by taking their weapons in PvE mode

As mentioned before, it was the other player, IShowPurp, who tried to scam The Variety Streamer of the Year by trying to hold his weapons hostage. For those unaware, in the PvE mode, items dropped by players can be collected by others, causing the original owner to lose them.

In a similar case, the scammer had taken the streamer's weapons. However, when Darren threatened to use his position as a popular content creator to get him banned, the player gave him the party leadership so that he could be in control of the base building.

Afterward, the streamer used a similar tactic to trick him and took all his weapons by trapping him with a wall.

Timestamp 1:25:00

While this could easily be a staged event, as the streamer is known for playing pranks on stream, the way he duped the scammer has garnered quite a lot of attention among fans.

Here are a couple of reactions from the public after the clip went viral on social media.

IShowSpeed himself has been accused of being a scammer in the past for associating with a shady crypto business. The YouTuber did, however, distance himself from the group, apologizing for putting his viewers in jeopardy by promoting a problematic product.