"Scamming kids with crypto coins" - Disguised Toast sides with Grace Van Dien amidst her ongoing feud with FaZe Rain

Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" has commented on the ongoing controversy involving Grace Van Dien and Nordan "FaZe Rain." During a livestream on May 27, 2023, Disguised Toast slammed the founding members of the FaZe Clan, saying that things "suddenly went too far" when the organization signed "the girl from Stranger Things." He then said:

"Scamming kids with crypto coins? Yeah, whatever. Signing Grace? Oh... this is not the FaZe I know! Like, bro, it's not an overnight thing. I'm obviously biased because I care about Grace a lot. So, I don't like seeing her catch all this flak."

"It's very sad to see the hate she's receiving from FaZe" - Disguised Toast on the Grace Van Dien and FaZe Rain drama

The streamer drama began on May 21, 2023, when FaZe Rain leaked that FaZe Clan had signed Grace Van Dien. He went on to say that the signing was an "entirely political move."

After things were made official, the latter hit back at the organization's co-founder for his contentious remarks, asking him if he was in the meetings. She also responded to those who claimed that her signing with FaZe Clan was solely due to her appearance in Stranger Things and asked them to get "f**king wrecked."

Disguised Toast brought up the controversy on his livestream on May 27 and revealed that Van Dien informed him about the signing roughly six months ago. He also expressed sadness over the actress receiving hate from FaZe Clan:

"I heard Grace got signed by FaZe, and by, 'I heard,' I don't mean, like, recently. She told me, like... six months ago. I've known for a while. It's very sad to see, like, kind of hate she's receiving from FaZe. But, I can go on a whole rant about that."

The former Facebook Gaming streamer weighed in on the recent sentiments expressed by the organization's founding members and remarked:

"Like, with the FaZe 'OGs' and stuff, like, I get that it definitely sucks to see something you care about, like, your org. Because, I mean, that you don't necessarily agree with. But, you also... signed contracts. You are also... like, a part of FaZe when all this transition was happening."

Disguised Toast lambasted FaZe Clan members for promoting cryptocurrency:

"You guys were also a part of FaZe when you were shilling crypto coins. And now, you guys suddenly... suddenly it's too far when you guys signed 'the girl from Stranger Things.' That's going too far!"

Netizens react to Disguised Toast's take on the streamer controversy

The 31-year-old's stance on the debacle was amongst the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with over 115 netizens weighing in. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent responses:

Netizens on the streamer-focused forum sharing their thoughts on the controversy (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Several Redditors agreed with Disguised Toast's take on the controversy. Meanwhile, Redditor u/mk512 wondered why Grace Van Dien chose to join FaZe Clan.

