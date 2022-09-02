schadE halt disqualified from Elisa Invitational Fall 2022 amid reports of fixed matches

This morning, Elisa Esports made the decision to disqualify Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team schadE halt from its ongoing Elisa Invitational tournament for Fall 2022. According to a press release from the Finnish tournament organizers, the side was disqualified due to suspicions of match-fixing.

Elisa Esports also stated that incidents of suspicious behavior on schadE halt's part occurred during their matches on August 23 and August 29, against 00 Prospects and Yodagus respectively. The suspicions were reported by a "third party integrity partner."

Finnish authorities have reportedly been notified and will be responsible for any further action against the esports team. The following statement was released by Elisa Esports:

"The suspicion indicates that two match outcomes were manipulated by one competing team, Schade Halt. This is against our competition policies and thereby the matching team has been disqualified for all Elisa Invitational matches."

So far, no further details have been shared about what specific actions in-game were flagged as unethical. Furthermore. there hasn't been any clarification about the manner in which the match results were fixed or how the team benefitted from the same. It is worth noting that schadE lost to 00 Prospects 1-2, and won against Yodagus with a 2-1 scoreline.

In a press release, Elisa Esports noted that they have reported the incident to the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) as well as other tournament operators. Furthermore, Finnish authorities have also been notified. The organization emphasized:

"The suspicion has been reported to the Finnish authorities who will be in charge of the further actions regarding the case. We are also sharing the information provided to us with other tournament operators and ESIC."

The CS:GO team used six players during the matches in question, with KrowNii, powerYY, smike and gab playing every game. Rand contributed in the match against 00 Prospects before being replaced by Bodik for the clash against Yodagus.

It remains to be seen if further action will be taken against schadE halt and its players.

