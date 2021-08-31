“Seeing major orgs make major investments into Halo Infinite’s HCS is a very positive sign for the future of the league”: Luc “HiddenXperia” Hidden

In the lead-up to Halo Infinite’s long-anticipated launch, 343 Industries announced a slew of top-tier esports organizations as Halo Championship Series launch partners.

Halo pioneered console multiplayer in the early 2000s, and who can forget the amazing Red vs Blue series. With the upcoming launch of Halo Infinite, 343 Industries announced nine top-tier organizers from NA and EU as launch partners. The organizers have already confirmed their presence at the Halo Championship Series, with several organizers announcing rosters as well.

Following the announcement, Sportskeeda’s Suryadeepto Sengupta reached out to Luc “HiddenXperia” Hidden, one of the most notable Halo content creators, to hear his thoughts.

Luc “HiddenXperia” Hidden on the bright future of Halo Infinite’s HCS

The announcement of top-tier esports organizers such as Cloud 9, FaZe Clan, Sentinels, Navi joining the Halo Championship Series, has made Halo fans excited worldwide. With the promises of top tier teams fighting off in the arena, Halo esports holds the potential to burst into mainstream popularity when asked regarding the announcement, Luc told Sportskeeda:

Seeing major esports organizations such as FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, Fnatic, etc. make major investments into Halo Infinite’s HCS is a very positive sign for the future of the league, and makes me, as a fan and spectator, extremely excited for the future of Halo esports.

Culture-defining organizations picking up Halo teams will inevitably attract more potential competitors, as well as bringing in large numbers of each organization’s fanbase, boosting viewership, interest, and the scene as a whole.

I could not be any more excited for Halo Infinite’s HCS!

Holyyyyyyy FaZe Halo is officially a thing 😱 — Luc // HiddenXperia (@HiddenXperia) August 30, 2021

reaaaaally hope 100T join the league at some point, would be a dream come true — Luc // HiddenXperia (@HiddenXperia) August 30, 2021

Luc “HiddenXperia” Hidden on the free-to-play multiplayer propelling the Championship Series to be one of the biggest tournament series

Halo Infinite is building a pro-consumer, live service model with its free-to-play multiplayer as well as never expiring battle pass, which essentially gives players independence instead of locking them in a fixed timeframe. Furthermore, for the first time, Halo Infinite is going to have a simultaneous launch on PCs via both Microsoft Store and Steam, alongside the consoles. In a previous conversation with Luc regarding the Halo Championship Series, he said,

Absolutely. A multiplayer with no barrier to entry is going to open the franchise up to millions, potentially tens of millions of new players, many of whom will have interests in esports and will more than likely want to try and pursue that interest in Halo, whether that’s by being a spectator or a player.

I think you’re also going to see a number of pros from other games, primarily PC-centric esports, giving competitive Halo a go too. Many grew up playing Halo but were never able to play it because it was exclusive to Xbox. Now that that’s not the case, I can see many giving competitive Halo a go, provided the incentives are there for them to make the switch.

The Halo Infinite Campaign and its free-to-play multiplayer arrives on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PCs via Microsoft Store and Steam, on December 8, 2021.

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Gautham Balaji