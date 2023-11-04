"Seeing Minecraft in a way you've never seen before" - Dream teases "incredible" new content in recent livestream

Clay "Dream", one of Minecraft’s biggest content creators, dropped some cryptic teases on his secondary Twitch channel last night. The details aren’t clear, but it sounds like he has something big on the way, which, in theory, could change the course of Minecraft content creation forever. He refused to go into any details, and since he doesn’t save his VODs on his Twitch channel, there’s no further information than what we know right now.

However, teaming up with some of the other big names in the multiplayer building title's fanbase could mean Clay has something huge up his sleeves. Here’s what the content creator said during the mysterious clip from his Twitch channel.

“Seeing Minecraft in a new way you’ve never seen it ever.”

Dream teases new content with other big Minecraft streamers in recent stream

As Dream worked on a speedrun, jumping across vast chasms and performing jump puzzles, he talked about some upcoming content for the popular building game. After all, he is one of the biggest names to play the voxel game, so when he announces upcoming content, it’s worth his fans taking notice:

“Like, I’m so excited for the new stuff coming. Like, genuinely, like, you’ll be so surprised. I’m tellin’ ya. I’m tellin’ ya.”

Despite resetting his run over and over, Dream didn't stop getting excited in talking about what was coming up for his fans. He would tease a few other major content creators, friends of his whom he’s collaborated with before:

“It’s gonna be the perfect combination of like, Dream Team dynamic, like, my Minecraft skills, Simon and George’s skills, our like, personalities, and also incredible creativity.”

It’s unclear if he said Simon or Sapp in the clip, however. He was rushing through his thoughts quite quickly. Nonetheless, Dream is promising something fans have never seen before when it comes to the popular building game.

“And then, seeing Minecraft in a new way that you’ve never seen it ever. And there’s things that will, it will change the scene, for sure. It just will, objectively.”

Unfortunately, there’s precious little information about what’s being planned by the team of content creators, but he seems to think it will change the face of the game forever. Hopefully, he’ll make an official announcement in the near future, but the tease is certainly interesting news for his fans.