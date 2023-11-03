How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.41 update on all platforms

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest update rolled out on November 2, 2023, aiming to fix multiple bugs and issues that had been plaguing the Realms service and the in-game marketplace. Version 1.20.41 is now available across all compatible Bedrock platforms, including consoles, Windows 10 and 11 PCs, and Android/iOS devices. In most cases, these platforms will update the game to this version automatically, but sometimes, players have to take things into their own hands.

The good news is that regardless of the platform, updating to Minecraft 1.20.41 is a simple and straightforward process. In just a few clicks or button presses, you can finish the update and get back to playing the sandbox title.

This article aims to help those who aren't familiar with updating/downloading Minecraft Bedrock.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.41 update on compatible platforms

Xbox

Updating Minecraft on Xbox consoles is as simple as a few button pressed (Image via Mojang)

You can easily update Minecraft simply through the use of their guide and menu buttons from either Xbox Game Pass or your game library. With a solid internet connection, fans can spend less time worrying about updates and more time enjoying the game's updated functionality.

The update can be initiated manually on Xbox consoles by following these steps:

From your dashboard, press your guide button and select "my games & apps." Select Minecraft from the list of games and press your menu button, then choose "manage game." Lastly, choose the game once more within the "ready to update" section and press the install button.

PlayStation

PlayStation users can update Minecraft via similar processes seen on other consoles (Image via Mojang)

Much like on other consoles, PlayStation players won't have to stress much about manually updating the game. Thanks to the options button, accessing the 1.20.41 update is just a few presses away. The update will be added to the download queue, and you can quickly get back to enjoying the ins and outs of the Trails & Tales experience.

PlayStation users can update their game via the following method:

Highlight the game on your dashboard or in your library, and press the options button. In the subsequent menu, choose to check for updates. If there is any available update that can be installed, it will automatically be added to your download queue as long as you're online.

Nintendo Switch

Minecraft fans on Nintendo Switch can update the game quickly and effectively (Image via Mojang)

In a similar fashion to other consoles, Nintendo Switch players can update the game with as few as three button presses. As long as you're connected to the internet, you can easily begin the installation of the 1.20.41 update in the event that your console doesn't do so automatically.

Minecraft fans can update the game on Switch by following these steps:

From your dashboard, select the game and press the + or - button. Choose to update software, then select to do so via the internet. If an update is available to apply, it should be added to your download queue accordingly.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Minecraft fans on Windows PCs will need to use the Microsoft Store to update Bedrock on PC (Image via Microsoft)

Although platforms like consoles or mobile devices often update the game automatically, those enjoying Bedrock Edition on Windows PCs won't exactly have the same luxury. Fortunately, quickly opening the Microsoft Store app and hitting a button or two will update the game accordingly, allowing you to return to your launchers and enjoy the most recent version of Bedrock.

Windows 10 and 11 users can update the game with these steps:

Open the Microsoft Store app and navigate to the library using the tab on the left of the window. Click the games button on the next screen, then select the game from the list of applications requiring updates and press the update button. If it doesn't appear, you may need to press the "get updates" button to update all the apps/games that need it. Return to the Minecraft Launcher and run the game, it should open the latest version, which would be 1.20.41 in this case.

Android/iOS mobile devices

Updating Minecraft on Android and iOS requires little more than a few finger taps (Image via Mojang)

Typically, Android and iOS devices will update the game whenever necessary as new versions are released by Mojang. However, for one reason or another, sometimes this doesn't occur, and you will need to update the game manually as a result.

For the update process on Android and iOS, players can use these steps:

Before anything, simply give opening the game app a try. Sometimes, you'll receive a notification that you need to update it, which will immediately take you to the game's store page to do so. Otherwise, you can open your app store for your respective operating system, navigate to your library, and then scroll until you find the game listed. Tap the update button from there, and you should be ready to go in a matter of minutes with a solid wifi or 5G connection.

At the end of the day, Minecraft is pretty easy to update on any platform (Image via Mojang)

That's all there is to it! Although automatic updating is advised on most non-PC platforms, incidents occur where manual updates are necessary. Fortunately, Mojang has made the process as easy as possible, so you can get back to playing as soon as possible.