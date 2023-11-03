Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.41 update patch notes: All you need to know

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest stable version, 1.20.41, has arrived as of November 2, 2023. Compared to other updates in the post-Trails & Tales development cycle, this release is a small one primarily centered on fixing bugs for a multitude of Bedrock-compatible platforms. Fans won't find any new blocks, items, or other additions, but they may be delighted if they've previously encountered one of the glitches and crashes addressed in the 1.20.41 update.

At its core, 1.20.41 fixes several problems that unexpectedly arose after the recent 1.20.40 update. Multiple crashes when joining realms and servers have been addressed, including those involving some Amazon devices.

Here are the full spate of fixes that arrived in this Bedrock Edition update.

Full patch notes for Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.41

Realms functionality should be improved for players who were experiencing crashes with it (Image via Mojang)

In addition to a collection of bug fixes, Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.41 makes some small adjustments to world filtering to improve overall functionality. Otherwise, every adjustment made in this particularly quick update is invested in fixing some pretty rough glitches and crashes that players were experiencing.

All Changes in Minecraft 1.20.41

Fixed a crash that would occur when players attempted to access a realm after "doing other things for a while" according to Mojang.

Fixed a crash that could happen when players attempted to join featured servers.

Fixed a crash that appeared on Amazon devices when players had previously purchased a Realms service and had not created a realm yet.

Fixed an alleged soft lock situation when various actions were performed in the marketplace.

Fixed a bug where searching and filtering would only show the first row of results in the marketplace.

World type filters will now appropriately apply when using marketplace search filters.

Fixed a problem where PlayStation users couldn't upgrade to the full version of the game within the demo.

Bedrock Edition's marketplace should be a little more agreeable for players after version 1.20.41 (Image via Mojang)

Hopefully, this hotfix update makes Bedrock Edition a bit more stable for players who may have been encountering problems. Many more updates are likely to roll out in the future, especially considering that the 1.21 version of the game should be along in a number of months. Mojang will surely have a sizable amount of fixes and tweaks before the unnamed Minecraft 1.21 update arrives.

However, Minecraft isn't a perfect game, and it's likely many more bugs, glitches, and crashes may arrive. If you do encounter one, it's worth reporting via Mojang's official site for feedback and bug reporting. There's no guarantee that a certain bug will be fixed, and Bedrock has a reputation for having issues, but players aren't typically equipped to solve the solution themselves.