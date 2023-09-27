Minecraft Bedrock Edition player finds weird time-stopping bug in multiplayer server

Even though Minecraft Bedrock Edition came out several years ago, it still encounters bugs and glitches. This is mainly because it is a sandbox title and runs on multiple devices. One of the most annoying issues are those that lead to lag problems, especially on multiplayer servers, even when players have a perfect internet connection.

Recently, two players discovered a weird lag bug that particularly occurs on iOS. A Redditor by the username 'u/TheEpicBallSmaker' recently posted a video showcasing how a player dives from a high place but stops mid-air, despite the multiplayer world working properly and with other players able to move freely.

The player recorded everything and placed water underneath the frozen player so that they survive the fall damage when they unpause.

In the caption, they explained a weird glitch with iPhones' swipe-up gesture, which opens an iOS feature that essentially pauses the game for that player, but the rest of the multiplayer world continues to operate.

"There is thing on iPhone in which if you swipe up and see a menu toggling stuff, the game pauses for you and everybody playing even in a multiplayer game."

Redditors react to weird multiplayer glitch in Minecraft Bedrock Edition discovered by players

Many Redditors flocked to the post and saw the fascinating bug of how one player in the multiplayer Minecraft Bedrock Edition world stops while the others can move. The post received over a thousand upvotes and loads of comments from people discussing the bug and also joking around about how the player froze mid-air.

The original poster clarified that they were talking about the control center settings when one of the Redditors asked which feature of iOS was causing the glitch. This could be fixed in the upcoming Minecraft Bedrock Edition updates, especially if the original poster has reported it.

A few users also mentioned that this glitch is not exclusive to Bedrock Edition, as they experienced something similar in Java Edition, where they would tinker with the game window and stop moving even on a multiplayer server.

Many users humorously mentioned how the player recording the video and showcasing a stopped player was the Flash or Quicksilver from DC Comics and Marvel Comics, respectively. There was a humorous thread where users sang the song that was played when Quicksilver saved everyone in the X-Men: Apocalypse film.

Others also mentioned Dio, a JoJo's Bizarre Adventures anime character who uses a time-stopping technique in fights.

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors were fascinated to see the glitch. While some discussed it seriously, others joked around and mentioned how the player recording it could slow time.