Minecraft Realms now lets you play betas, previews, and snapshots

Minecraft continues to evolve thanks to a sequence of free in-game updates for both Java and Bedrock Edition. However, Mojang also provides beta access in the form of Java snapshots and Bedrock previews. The latest entry in both has implemented something exciting for the Realms multiplayer feature. Specifically, Realms can now be played in snapshots/previews.

Put plainly, this means that each time Mojang releases an experimental beta with new features and bug fixes or adjustments, you can access them through Realms, much like you would during single-player gameplay. Moreover, Realms can be updated to the latest beta release when it is launched by Mojang.

For those with a Minecraft Realms subscription, it doesn't hurt to examine how to set up a snapshot/preview Realm for use in multiplayer.

How to create a snapshot/preview Realm in Minecraft Java and Bedrock

Creating a new snapshot or preview Realm in Minecraft is quite simple (Image via Mojang)

As long as you have an active Minecraft Realms subscription, you can create a new Realm that uses the current snapshot or preview version, which will remain separate from its counterparts (to avoid any issues). The experimental beta Realm is provided with your subscription price.

How to create a Java snapshot Realm

Open your Java Edition snapshot via the game launcher and select Minecraft Realms from the main menu. At your Realms screen, you'll see a listing above your other Realms that reads "Start Free Snapshot Realm." Double-click this listing and then tap the "Create Realm" button. The new Realm will be tied to your existing one but will be running the latest Java snapshot, which can be seen on your Realms list.

The free Snapshot Realm selection screen in Java 23w41a (Image via Mojang)

How to create a Bedrock Preview Realm

Open your Bedrock Edition preview via the game launcher and select your Minecraft Realms button on the main menu. In your Realms tab, there will be a new header and a button that reads "Free Preview Realm available." Click on this and then tap the button that reads "Create Preview Realm." Much like in Java, the Preview Realm will be tied to the Realm you created as part of your subscription, but it will run on the latest preview beta instead of the most recent stable version of Bedrock Edition.

That's all there is to it! Keep in mind that if you have multiple subscribed Realms on your account, you'll be able to create one snapshot or preview Realm per subscription. This can be particularly helpful for those who have multiple Realms that they're paying for but want to create copies that enable in-game beta features and bug fixes.

Snapshot/Preview Realms are tied to standard Realms that fans have subscribed to (Image via Mojang)

Moreover, as long as other players joining the Realm are doing so on the latest snapshot or preview, they'll be able to enjoy the experimental gameplay along with their host with no strings attached.