It's Wednesday, October 11, and for Minecraft Bedrock players, that means the arrival of a new Beta and Preview. The 1.20.50.20 patch is now live for this game, letting Realms owners enjoy Beta and Preview versions online. Moreover, this feature is also coming to Java Edition. The primary focus of the 1.20.50.20 patch is enhancing the functionality of decorated pots.
Recently, Minecraft Bedrock has undergone several UI improvements that were well-received by players. In today's patch, Mojang has revamped the "How to Play" screen's appearance, alongside fixing numerous bugs. This article will offer the patch notes for Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.50.20.
Minecraft Bedrock Beta/Preview 1.20.50.20 patch notes
Experimental Features
Villager Trade Rebalancing
New Bedrock Beta/Preview presents only one experimental feature, and it's related to upcoming villager trade rebalancing changes:
- Fixed an issue where experimental Librarians never sold the highest level of their common enchantments
Features and bug fixes
Realms
Minecraft Realms is now available for Beta and Preview versions of Bedrock Edition. Players who are subscribed to it can now play Beta and Preview versions on servers when they are released.
Here are some more changes featured in the 1.20.50.20 patch:
How to Play
- Completely remodelled the "How to Play" screen and created a new "Encyclopedia" screen
- Fixed various spelling mistakes in the "How to Play" screen
- Removed obsolete references to "Old world" in "How to Play" screen
- Added Netherite related items to how to play descriptions
Improvements to Decorated Pots
Nobody asked for new decorated pot functionality, but here it is:
- Decorated Pots now store up to a single stack of items
- Hoppers, Hopper Minecarts, and Droppers can now insert and/or extract items from Decorated Pots
- Comparators can now read the number of items in Decorated Pots
- Players can interact with Decorated Pots to insert items into them
- Decorated Pots have no user interface and need to be broken to retrieve or discover their content
- Player interactions with Decorated Pots cause Decorated Pots to wobble and emit a vibration of frequency 11
- Decorated Pots can be smashed by projectiles, which cause them to shatter and drop their content
- Increased the maximum stack size of identical Decorated Pots to 64
Gameplay
- Armor Trims can now be applied to custom armor
- Phantoms will no longer miss players who are gliding
- Decreased the likelihood of players spawning above leaves
Village Raids
- Witches spawned via spawn eggs now join raids and throw potions at raiders
- Raid mobs can now join existing raids
General
- Players can now download worlds larger than 1GB from Realms on Xbox
Graphical
- Removed the Preview only experimental toggle for vsync. Players should use the improved input latency mode in the video settings for more responsive input. Vsync can still be disabled via pre-existing methods (e.g. via options.txt)
Touch Controls
- Touch input used for the leave boat button no longer continues to register input
User Interface
- Added a game rule to turn off recipe unlocking messages
- Recipe unlocking notifications no longer speed up when unlocking a lot of items
- The search bar inside of the inventory is now aligned with the rest of the UI
- Added Menu Cancel as a remappable action and set Mouse Back button as its default
- Fixed tips display for custom vehicles from Marketplace packs when using touch controls with a joystick
- The Xbox On-Screen Keyboard now moves to a different position if it's in front of the text user is inputting
- Removed localization of “Discovery” keyword in the preview HUD
- Fixed grammatical error in Magma death message
- Updated death message when killed by a Bed explosion in the Nether
Vanilla Parity
- Vindicators and Evokers can no longer be spawned in a Peaceful world
World Generation
- Suspicious Sand no longer generates in Cold Ocean Ruins
Apart from these, Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.50.20 has lots of technical changes. These alterations are unlikely to significantly impact the average player's gaming experience. But for avid Minecraft enthusiasts, it's a good idea to explore the detailed Beta and Preview patch notes provided in the tweet above.