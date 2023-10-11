It's Wednesday, October 11, and for Minecraft Bedrock players, that means the arrival of a new Beta and Preview. The 1.20.50.20 patch is now live for this game, letting Realms owners enjoy Beta and Preview versions online. Moreover, this feature is also coming to Java Edition. The primary focus of the 1.20.50.20 patch is enhancing the functionality of decorated pots.

Recently, Minecraft Bedrock has undergone several UI improvements that were well-received by players. In today's patch, Mojang has revamped the "How to Play" screen's appearance, alongside fixing numerous bugs. This article will offer the patch notes for Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.50.20.

Minecraft Bedrock Beta/Preview 1.20.50.20 patch notes

Experimental Features

Villager Trade Rebalancing

New Bedrock Beta/Preview presents only one experimental feature, and it's related to upcoming villager trade rebalancing changes:

Fixed an issue where experimental Librarians never sold the highest level of their common enchantments

Features and bug fixes

Realms

Minecraft Realms is now available for Beta and Preview versions

Minecraft Realms is now available for Beta and Preview versions of Bedrock Edition. Players who are subscribed to it can now play Beta and Preview versions on servers when they are released.

Here are some more changes featured in the 1.20.50.20 patch:

How to Play

Completely remodelled the "How to Play" screen and created a new "Encyclopedia" screen

Fixed various spelling mistakes in the "How to Play" screen

Removed obsolete references to "Old world" in "How to Play" screen

Added Netherite related items to how to play descriptions

Improvements to Decorated Pots

Nobody asked for new decorated pot functionality, but here it is:

Decorated Pots now store up to a single stack of items

Hoppers, Hopper Minecarts, and Droppers can now insert and/or extract items from Decorated Pots

Comparators can now read the number of items in Decorated Pots

Players can interact with Decorated Pots to insert items into them

Decorated Pots have no user interface and need to be broken to retrieve or discover their content

Player interactions with Decorated Pots cause Decorated Pots to wobble and emit a vibration of frequency 11

Decorated Pots can be smashed by projectiles, which cause them to shatter and drop their content

Increased the maximum stack size of identical Decorated Pots to 64

Gameplay

Armor Trims can now be applied to custom armor

Phantoms will no longer miss players who are gliding

Decreased the likelihood of players spawning above leaves

Village Raids

Witches spawned via spawn eggs now join raids and throw potions at raiders

Raid mobs can now join existing raids

General

Players can now download worlds larger than 1GB from Realms on Xbox

Graphical

Removed the Preview only experimental toggle for vsync. Players should use the improved input latency mode in the video settings for more responsive input. Vsync can still be disabled via pre-existing methods (e.g. via options.txt)

Touch Controls

Touch input used for the leave boat button no longer continues to register input

User Interface

Added a game rule to turn off recipe unlocking messages

Recipe unlocking notifications no longer speed up when unlocking a lot of items

The search bar inside of the inventory is now aligned with the rest of the UI

Added Menu Cancel as a remappable action and set Mouse Back button as its default

Fixed tips display for custom vehicles from Marketplace packs when using touch controls with a joystick

The Xbox On-Screen Keyboard now moves to a different position if it's in front of the text user is inputting

Removed localization of “Discovery” keyword in the preview HUD

Fixed grammatical error in Magma death message

Updated death message when killed by a Bed explosion in the Nether

Vanilla Parity

Vindicators and Evokers can no longer be spawned in a Peaceful world

World Generation

Suspicious Sand no longer generates in Cold Ocean Ruins

Apart from these, Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.50.20 has lots of technical changes. These alterations are unlikely to significantly impact the average player's gaming experience. But for avid Minecraft enthusiasts, it's a good idea to explore the detailed Beta and Preview patch notes provided in the tweet above.