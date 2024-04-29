"She didn't even keep you as a f**king sugar daddy" - Andrew Tate mocks Adin Ross' relationship with ex-girlfriend Pami Baby

On April 28, 2024, Kick streamer Adin Ross surprised fans by collaborating with controversial internet personality Andrew Tate. A moment from the livestream has garnered significant traction on X, during which Andrew Tate mocked Adin Ross' relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Pamela "Pami Baby." For those unaware, the Florida native broke up with Pami Baby in 2022.

During their conversation, Andrew Tate brought up the situation, claiming that Ross' former partner "didn't keep him as a sugar daddy." He remarked:

"I'm sure girls just look at you and think, 'Wow! There's a loser I can get some money from.' Your girlfriend who dumped you. I bet you were paying for her whole life, buying her handbags, and all the s**t, and she still left you. She didn't even keep you as a f**king sugar daddy. Why would she dump you? She probably didn't even have s*x with you. She could've said she's not in the mood, you would've still bought her s**t."

The Kick ambassador was taken aback by the comments and stated that the separation was mutual:

"The f**k? That was, like, years ago! It's true. Well, it was actually mutual, the breakup."

Andrew Tate burst out laughing after hearing this and said:

"Mutual. Yeah, sorry. It was mutual. My bad."

"You never left a girl in your f**king life" - Andrew Tate goes off at Adin Ross as Kick streamer talks about his relationship

At the five-hour mark of the broadcast, Andrew Tate commented on Adin Ross' appearance, to which the latter stated that he was confident with himself. He then opened up about his relationship before becoming a popular streamer.

Andrew Tate asked:

"So, how would you get along with an average wage, looking like you look and talking like you talk?"

To which Adin replied:

"I think I'm a pretty handsome guy. I'm confident in myself. And before I was famous and rich, I had a pretty beautiful girl."

Timestamp: 05:08:50

Andrew Tate asked why his girlfriend broke up with him before the indefinitely banned Twitch personality said he left her. In response, the "Top G" remarked:

"And then she left you why? (Kick streamer responds, 'I left her.') Who are you lying to? You never left a girl in your f**king life. Why did you leave her? Why did you leave a beautiful woman? As if you'd ever leave a beautiful woman."

Claiming that the situation was messed up, Adin Ross said:

"On god, I did some f**ked s**t. I left her so I could get bigger. That's f**ked up."

This isn't the first time Adin Ross and Andrew Tate have collaborated this year. On March 28, 2024, the two personalities connected via video call. However, things took a turn when Adin Ross and Andrew Tate got into a heated argument, and the latter abruptly ended their collaboration.