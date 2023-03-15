"She's already someone who's in pain" - Alinity hits back at those attacking JustaMinx amidst recent controversy

On March 14, 2023, Twitch streamer Natalia "Alinity" commented on the recent controversy involving fellow content creator Rebecca "JustaMinx."

Alinity claimed that she had reached out to JustaMinx a "million times" and that the situation had reached a point where she "couldn't do anything." She added that it is a "good thing" that some people want to set boundaries with "addicts." However, according to her, those who attacked JustaMinx by leaving negative comments were not "helping anyone."

The 34-year-old also said:

"What I'm trying to say is, she's already someone who's in pain."

"I just worry about her" - Alinity talks about JustaMinx following recent controversy

Alinity's Twitch clip began with her stating that she was close to JustaMinx. However, she said she was unaware of the extent of the streamer's problems.

She said:

"I don't freaking know what it is. I don't know her that well. I'm close to her, but I don't know the extent of her problems, because I have tried to reaching out for help a million times and I can't do. Like, there's a point where you can't do anything."

After claiming that the Irish content creator was somebody who was "already in pain," Alinity gave her thoughts on people who set boundaries when it came to interacting with "addicts":

"If you want to tell her like, 'Hey, I'm not going to be in your life anymore, until you get better,' that's a good thing! You should do that. You should tell an addict like, 'Hey, I'm not going to be in your life anymore, until you get better.' That's a good thing. That's you establishing boundaries."

She then called out those who were seemingly attacking JustaMinx in light of the recent events, saying:

"Now you as a viewer, going on and telling her and attacking her, and like, commenting on things online. Like, that does not help anyone. That's all I'm trying to say. Like... I'm just worried about her and I don't want her to..."

Fans react to the steamer's take on the controversy

Alinity's take on the JustaMinx situation gained a lot of traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, garnering 895 upvotes and 240 fan reactions. Some of the most pertinent comments were along these lines:

Community on the streamer-focused forum reacting to Alinity's take on the controversy (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

For context, during a livestream on March 13, 2023, Felix "xQc" claimed that the Streamer Awards afterparty was allegedly shut down after JustaMinx became too intoxicated.

After the revelation went viral, the 26-year-old took to Twitter, claiming that she had the "worst seizure" at the event:

minx @MinxMore that was 100 percent the worst seizure i've had since i was 15

Blaire "QTCinderella" responded by calling out JustaMinx and saying she was "drunk before the party." On March 14, the former explained why she decided to go public about the situation, claiming that the latter has changed a lot in the last year and that she has been "lost and gone."

