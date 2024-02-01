"She's been asking for advice" - Valkyrae reveals Pokimane won't exclusively livestream on YouTube

On February 1, 2024, YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" provided details about Imane "Pokimane's" recent move to the Google-owned platform. For those unaware, on January 31, 2024, Pokimane announced that she would be hosting her first-ever broadcast on YouTube just a day after hinting that she might be leaving Twitch.

Here's what she announced on X:

"Let's explore something new together... no strings attached, first-ever YouTube stream tomorrow, Feb 1st at 12 p.m. PST, see you there."

Earlier today, Valkyrae asked her audience if they were aware of the update. The 100 Thieves co-owner then revealed that Pokimane will not be exclusively livestreaming on YouTube. She stated:

"Did you guys see Poki's announcement? She announced that she is going to be streaming on YouTube. I don't think it's exclusive. I tried to get the tea. But she... we've just been talking about - she's been asking for, like, advice and stuff about YouTube streaming. And, I was like, 'Oh! Well, let me tell you all of the advises that I can give.'"

"I'm not leaking anything!" - Valkyrae insists she did not share confidential information about Pokimane's exclusivity with YouTube

Valkyrae continued the conversation and detailed her discussion with Pokimane about YouTube broadcasting techniques. She elaborated:

"She was asking so many questions. And I was like, 'B**ch, did no one, like, prepare you for this? Hello?!' I said, 'I'm just going to brain-dump some things that you should know.' I said, 'You've got to have a thumbnail for each livestream, which is kind of annoying. But, you could probably get, like, an editor to, like, make it.' That's why I reuse thumbs because it's not, like..."

At that point, her attention was drawn to comments from fans claiming she was "leaking" information about the internet star. Valkyrae responded:

"I'm not leaking anything! She announced it! I leaked nothing. Stop playing. Listen, it's okay if I leak my own things. But, it's not okay if I leak other peoples' things because now you guys are giving me anxiety. You don't read Twitter? Okay, read Twitter!"

A few moments later, Valkyrae stated that she "assumed" Pokimane was "officially not contracted with Twitch" based on the wording of her recent social media update. She added:

"Yeah, she is officially not, at least, not contracted with Twitch. I feel like she's able to, maybe, multi-stream or stream wherever she wants whenever she wants because she doesn't have a contract - if she doesn't have a contract. I'm assuming she doesn't have a contract because of the way she worded her tweet."

Fans react to Valkyrae's clip

The YouTube comments section has received significant traction. Here's what fans had to say about Valkyrae's statements:

One viewer believed that Pokimane wouldn't attract the same viewership on YouTube as she did on Twitch. On the other hand, YouTube user @ssj-rose4572 stated that they knew the straemer would join the Google-owned platform because "Twitch isn't handing out contracts."