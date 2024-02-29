“She’s calling backup” - N3on gets kicked out of Venom 3's set after crew member accuses his security of "hitting" their arm

Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" has once again found himself embroiled in controversy. This time, the incident was triggered by his security personnel. While strolling through what appeared to be the set of Venom 3 on the streets of Las Vegas, a member of the film crew requested that they refrain from filming the set. In response, Rangesh's security team reportedly pushed aside the crew member, escalating the situation.

Despite the altercation, Rangesh was notably apologetic, promptly announcing their departure. However, it's worth noting that he did observe the individual summoning additional security personnel during the incident. He said:

"She’s calling backup."

Watch: N3on and co. have a brief altercation during film set

According to the streamer, N3on's most recent stream seems to have coincided with a particular filming set, reportedly for Venom 3. During their IRL (In Real Life) stream, Rangesh, accompanied by his team and other streamers like Mo Deen, was walking across the street, inadvertently interrupting the filming activity.

At one point, a member of the film crew approached them and said:

"No videos 'cause this is a closed set."

As they were walking away, another member of the film crew seemed to attempt to push or obstruct the streamer's camera. In response, Rangesh's security personnel appeared to intervene, pushing aside the crew member. Reacting to the incident, the streamer said:

"Why are you touching the camera?"

The individual responded:

"I did not touch your camera...there is no reason for him to hit my arm like that."

Rangesh's security said:

"The reason is because you're getting in our damn way."

The individual replied:

"That's the same thing I could say to you."

Before the situation escalated further, the streamer announced they were leaving. He said:

"We're leaving, we're leaving. Yo, she's calling back up (Laughs)."

It remains unclear whether the ongoing filming was indeed for Venom 3 or not, but the streamer claimed it was.

As mentioned previously, the streamer has developed a pattern of stirring up drama in his streams. For instance, recently, the streamer made derogatory remarks targeting American professional boxer Devin Haney.

Devin Haney took notice of the remarks and promptly took to his social media platform to warn N3on, asserting that such comments should not make him feel threatened.