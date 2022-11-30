"She's so cute!" - Valkyrae, Fuslie, LilyPichu, and more react as Miyoung reveals her new look

Twitch streamer Miyoung "Kkatamina" shared a picture of herself with her latest haircut. She posted a couple of images on Twitter stating that she got a "men's haircut," which garnered a multitude of reactions, including comments from the likes of Valkyrae, Fuslie, and LilyPichu, among others.

Her post has also received a lot of clicks as it sits with over 68K likes and over 2.1K retweets. Valkyrae was among the first to react to her stream. She stated that despite there not having any gender-specific haircuts, Miyoung looked "cute." She said:

"She's so cute!"

Streamers and fans react to Miyoung's latest haircut

Kkatamina has taken her fan base by surprise after revealing her new hairdo. The streamer, who always had long hair, tried out a new look by chopping it off. Although her haircut was not completely visible in the picture, it was quite evident from the image that she was sporting shorter hair.

Reacting to the new look, Valkyrae said:

"Although you know haircuts are not designated for any gender, I said, 'Nah, every man is getting the Miyoung cut, that's your haircut now.' Look at how cute...it's so cute, she's so cute!"

She was referring to her reply to Kkatamina's tweet:

RAE @Valkyrae @Kkatamina NAHHHHHH EVERY MAN IS GETTING THE MIYOUNG CUT. THATS YOUR HAIRCUT NOW @Kkatamina NAHHHHHH EVERY MAN IS GETTING THE MIYOUNG CUT. THATS YOUR HAIRCUT NOW

Other streamers also chimed in to reply to the tweet. LilyPichu, also a Twitch streamer, sarcastically remarked that she looked like someone who played Valorant. She wrote:

lily 🌸 @LilyPichu @Kkatamina u look like u play valorant all day and listen to keshi at night @Kkatamina u look like u play valorant all day and listen to keshi at night

The streamer also responded to the above comment by stating:

YouTuber Celine "Starsmitten" also responded to the tweet and added that viewers should simply take this picture to their barbers/salons as a reference. She replied:

celine @starsmitten_ @Valkyrae



LIKE THIS HAIRCUT IS SUPERIOR @Kkatamina I WAS SAYING GUYS SHOULD JUST TAKE THIS PICTURE AND GO TO THE SALONLIKE THIS HAIRCUT IS SUPERIOR @Valkyrae @Kkatamina I WAS SAYING GUYS SHOULD JUST TAKE THIS PICTURE AND GO TO THE SALON LIKE THIS HAIRCUT IS SUPERIOR

TinaKitten, another streamer and close friend of Kkatamina, also responded by writing:

tina :D @TinaKitten @Kkatamina u are so handsome and so beautiful good god im FROTHING @Kkatamina u are so handsome and so beautiful good god im FROTHING

QuarterJade posted an emoticon expressing her approval of the look. She shared:

OfflineTV member Brodin Plett commented by imitating what he would say in a salon:

Leslie "Fuslie" also commented by stating that the streamer always pulls off any haircut she chooses. She wrote:

leslie @fuslie @Kkatamina HOW YOU GONNA GO AROUND PULLING OFF LITERALLY EVERY HAIR STYLE AND COLOR IN EXISTENCE @Kkatamina HOW YOU GONNA GO AROUND PULLING OFF LITERALLY EVERY HAIR STYLE AND COLOR IN EXISTENCE

Some other notable responses

Content creators and gamers on Twitter have been reacting and commenting on how good Miyoung looks with her new hairstyle. Here are some of the responses to the original tweet:

xChocoBars @xChocoBars @Kkatamina WHY SHE KINDA… UH OH WHATS HAPPENING TO ME🤰🤰🤰 @Kkatamina WHY SHE KINDA… UH OH WHATS HAPPENING TO ME🤰🤰🤰

hJune @h7une @Kkatamina showing my barber this the next time i go @Kkatamina showing my barber this the next time i go

Kkatamina's first stream post-new haircut is available on her Twitch channel. She was seen playing Valorant with some of her regular friends.

