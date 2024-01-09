"She’s just the maid bruh" - Jack Doherty responds to criticisms after woman gets a tattoo of his name

One of the internet's most notorious personalities, Kick streamer Jack Doherty, has resurfaced with new drama. In his latest stunt, he recorded his "maid" getting a tattoo of his name on her arm. The streamer enthusiastically shared the video, but many viewed it as a mere attempt to farm likes and comments from the online community.

The post received criticism after it was reposted by the online news page Drama Alert (@DramaAlert). Despite the backlash, Jack remained unfazed by the comments, stating:

"She’s just the maid bruh chill."

Streamer reacts to his latest online stunt (Image via X/Drama Alert)

"My maid got my name tattooed on her" - Jack Doherty shares strange video of his "maid" getting his name tattooed

Notorious internet troll and streamer Jack Doherty has once again captured the internet's attention by sharing a brief video of himself in a tattoo parlor. Interestingly, the footage showed his alleged "maid" (@iamclairedeyoi) getting a tattoo of his name on her forearm.

He shared the video on his official X page (@dohertyjack), captioning it:

"My maid got my name tattooed on her."

In the video, he said:

"My maid is getting my name tattooed on her. Look at this (points at the forearm). Look up close. This is real. She actually has my full name tattooed on her now. How you feel (to her "maid")? (She responds "amazing") Yeah, you do."

Jack has already engaged in a multitude of controversial stunts, ranging from dropping his girlfriend from a go-kart to attempting to sneak his way into a Kanye West event. Naturally, he isn't regarded as the most favorable streamer and has attracted criticism from the community.

What did the fans say?

Jack's latest online shenanigans captured the internet's attention once again. His and Drama Alert's post garnered a lot of comments. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Fans critical of Jack Doherty's latest internet troll video (Image via X/DohertyJack and DramaAlert)

Recently, controversial streaming duo Jack Doherty and Michael "HeelMike" saw their Kick account, boasting over 104K and 82K followers, respectively, at the time of writing, banned. The streamers had controversially live-streamed a woman flashing her bre*sts, leading to the accounts being suspended. Both the streamers, however, have since been unbanned.