"Shut up, bald!" - xQc blasts Anthony Fantano for his take on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1

During a livestream on February 13, 2024, Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" reacted to YouTuber Anthony Fantano's review of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1. For those unaware, the music critic recently released a video titled, unreviewable 1, during which he called the American rappers' studio album "complete unreviewable trash."

At one point in the video, Fantano said:

"I will say is also the case for people who have left the Kanye reservation over the past several years because there are a fair share of people who are validly pissed off about everything Kanye has been saying and doing recently. And feel like it's totally beyond the pale, and even if this record was somehow 'good,' what am I supposed to do? Tell the Jews in my audience, 'Come on, man! He didn't mean it. It's not so bad. He's just a little crazy. That's all.'"

In response, xQc criticized Anthony Fantano by questioning why he did not express the same sentiments when reviewing other music pieces. While voicing his displeasure, the former Overwatch pro remarked:

"This argument is so f**king... guys because if you're going to do it one way, you've got to do it both ways. If you're going to stand tall, you stand tall across the board! You don't f**king say, 'Oh, this album, though... oh guys, this guy is liked by the public, here's the review!' This guy though, 'No, guys! We must stand against the...'"

xQc then exclaimed:

"Shut up, bald!"

"That's just a bad take, sorry sir" - xQc unhappy with Anthony Fantano's review of Kanye West's Vultures 1

xQc was about seven minutes into his broadcast when he reacted to Anthony Fantano's aforementioned YouTube video. After hearing what the latter had to say about Kanye West's controversies, the streamer talked about people taking the "moral high ground."

He elaborated:

"Guys, if you're going to hold a moral high ground on things people say, right? Then if he's going to do this, chat, he shouldn't review almost any music he does review. Most of the music he reviews are for people who talk about drugs, and killing, and violence. And not only they talk about it, they have done it! Right? They have actually done harmful things in real life, physically, to other people and boast about it. He reviews this s**t willingfully."

Timestamp: 00:09:15

Sharing his thoughts on Anthony Fantano's opinions, xQc said:

"And now... a guy that has a take that's dog s**t, I understand how bad a take can be. Right? I know how terrible of a take can be. But to really say, 'Oh no, this is the one that's too far. This is where I draw the line. He said this. He said that.' Commenting on people who have killed, I mean, come on, brother!"

xQc added:

"That's just weird. That's just a bad take, sorry sir. Also, bald. Guys, I've got to pause what I say, chat. And the pause is to say, 'Bald!' Because I think that has validity in what I'm saying."

In other news, on February 6, 2024, Antony Fantano commented on the controversy surrounding Adin Ross' collaboration with Playboi Carti and referred to the Kick ambassador as a "stupid person."