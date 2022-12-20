Sifu to hit Xbox and Steam in 2023: Expected release date, pre-orders, and more

Sifu, the third-person brawler title from developer Sloclap, is finally making its way to Xbox and Steam in 2023. The game was previously exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, and the Epic Games Store on PC. Its arrival will also include a brand new game mode called "The Arenas."

Although details regarding Sifu's release on the new platforms are somewhat thin at the moment, it is available for wishlist on Steam. Speculated to arrive after the first quarter of 2023, Sloclap also released a short trailer hinting at more information for later.

Here is everything players need to know about Sifu's release on Xbox and Steam, with a potential release date, pre-orders, and more.

Sifu arrives on Steam after being Epic Games Store exclusive for over a year

Sifu is an action-beat 'em up, with a combat system heavily inspired by the Chinese Bak Mei Kung Fu. It incorporates a unique gameplay mechanic that sees the protagonist rapidly age after dying and resurrecting.

Upon release, the game was met with universal acclaim by players and critics, with praise primarily targeted towards its tight combat mechanics and challenging boss fights.

While the game was launched as a PlayStation and Epic Games Store exclusive, its arrival on Steam and Xbox will substantially broaden its playerbase.

Although Sloclap didn't disclose any concrete details regarding the game's release on Steam and Xbox, it's expected to arrive after the first quarter of 2023.

Sifu's Steam and Xbox release will coincide with brand new title update, bringing free game mode

Sifu was also recently ported over to the Nintendo Switch, which saw Sloclap adding a ton of new gameplay modifiers and free add-ons to the game.

With its Steam and Xbox release, Sloclap will be adding a new game mode called "The Arenas," introducing unique challenges and gameplay twists, adding hours of gameplay at no extra cost.

Players also received a trailer, giving a glimpse at the Arenas game mode, which features several new modifiers.

Poll : 0 votes