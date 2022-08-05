Sim Racing World Cup final: India's Mohammed Ibrahim secures a berth at the first-ever SRWC

On the back of his exceptional performance in the Asian Continental Qualifiers, India's Mohammed Ibrahim has secured a place in the inaugural Sim Racing World Cup final. The global event will be held in Monaco from October 23-24. Ibrahim managed an impressive second-place ranking in the qualifiers, just behind Thailand's Thanathip Tanalapanan.

The very first edition of the Sim Racing World Cup is being organized by the International Esports Federation in association with the Monaco Esports Federation. The tournament will feature Assetto Corsa, a simulation racing video game developed by the Italian developer KUNOS-Simulazioni Srl. This particular title is well known for its realistic racing experience.

Mohammed Ibrahim will represent India at the inaugural Sim Racing World Cup final

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) stated in their press release that Ibrahim had managed to finish second in the Asian Continental Qualifiers with a lap time of 1:33.575. This was just moments behind Thailand's Thanathip Tanalapanan, who claimed the first position with a time of 1:33.561.

This sealed Ibrahim's berth at the inaugural Sim Racing World Cup, with his finish ranked globally as the fifth-fastest. According to ESFI's press statement, other than Tanalapanan, "only David Toth of Hungary (1:33.197), Slovenia’s Jernej Simonic (1:33.329), and Spain’s Pedro Sanchez (1:33.336), who qualified from the European continent, recorded a faster time than Ibrahim."

Speaking about his love for the game and his gameplay, Ibrahim stated:

"Since my childhood, I’ve been fascinated with racing cars, which developed into a passion for motorsports. It is a surreal feeling to qualify for the grand final of the SRWC. I feel glad to have carried the momentum in the qualifiers after winning the NESC and hope to do so in Monaco as well. It is going to be a challenging experience to compete with the best sim racing drivers from all over the world."

With regards to how he can perform even better, he continued:

"I will be working on a few minor things to improve my gameplay and perform at the highest level to make my country proud in the finals. Racing is my goal and vision, wish to excel in both Sim as well as on Real Motorsports, and always look for opportunities and support."

Davlish Singh, India's other driver participating in the qualifiers, managed a sixth position with a lap time of 1:34.026. The qualifiers saw the participation of 14 drivers from across Asia who fought for two berths in the final in October. Both Ibrahim and Davish won the NESC22 (Simracing), the Indian National Qualifiers.

Come October, Ibrahim will be looking to add on to his already impressive tally of titles, including the McLaren Logitech G Challenge, the US F4 Ker Championship, and the Ultimate E Championship. He will be participating alongside 12 other drivers who will fight for the crown in the inaugural Sim Racing World Cup final.

