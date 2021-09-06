Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI Finals day 1: Overall standings, top 4 players and more

The first day of Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI finals came to an end today. After an exciting battle of six matches that kept the viewers at the edge of their seats, 7Sea Esports emerged as the table toppers with 67 points and 35 finishes. Following them in second place, was the ever-consistent TSM, which secured 66 points with 34 finishes. Skylightz Gaming managed to secure the third spot at the end of the day with 64 points and 32 frags.

Overal standings for day 1 of Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI Finals

Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI Finals day 1 overall standings (Image via Skyesports)

The first match of the day was played on Erangel and was won by Enigma Gaming with seven frags to its name. Vampire from Enigma Gaming pulled off an amazing 1v3 clutch against Team Soul to guarantee the victory for his team. 8Bit secured second place in this match with six finishes, followed by Team Soul in third place with five frags.

Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI Finals day 1 overall standings (Image via Skyesports)

The second and third matches of the day were played on Miramar and Erangel, respectively. The victory in these matches was secured by 7Sea Esports and Skylightz Gaming with 21 and 13 kills to their name, respectively. 7Sea Esports obliterated the lobby in the Miramar match and climbed to the top spot with a high frag chicken dinner. Skylightz Gaming, too, performed well in the second Erangel of the day, climbing its way up in the leaderboards.

The fourth and fifth matches of the day were played on Sanhok and Miramar. The chicken dinner in these matches was secured by Esports Empire and TSM with 6 and 16 finishes, respectively. Teams preferred to go for a heal-off in the Sanhok game, with AkshaT from 8Bit collecting as many as 40 first aids and being able to secure a second-place finish for his team. The second Miramar of the day saw TSM rising and climbing its way up the standings by dominating the lobby.

The sixth and final game of the day was played on Erangel and was won by Galaxy Racer. OREsports secured a second-place finish in the match to secure a top five finish in the overall leaderboards at the end of Day-1. TSM managed to secure a third-place finish in this match.

Top four players from Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI Finals day 1 (Image via Skyesports)

Top Fraggers at the end of Day-1

1) DeltaPG (Rivalry Esports): 13 Finishes

2) SprayGod (7Sea Esports): 12 Finishes

3) Sarang (7Sea Esports): 11 Finishes

4) Saumraj (Skylightz Gaming): 11 Finishes

With six days remaining in the BGMI tournament, teams at the bottom of the leaderboard would probably like to reflect on their performance and come back stronger in the remaining 36 matches.

Edited by Sabine Algur