Skylightz Gaming qualifies for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC 2021) Grand Finals

Skylightz Gaming has qualified for the Grand Finals of the PMGC 2021, set to start on 21 January. After 24 matches, which spanned over four days, the side emerged as winners of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 Grand Finals will feature the top 16 teams worldwide who will compete over three days for the ultimate glory. These sides will play a total of 18 matches in the finale to determine the winner.

Earlier last month, 15 teams qualified for the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals after a brutal battle in the League Finals. The League Finals spanned across two regions, East and West.

At the end of it all, the top nine teams from the Eastern Leg and the top six teams from the Western Leg qualified for the finale of the ultimate championship.

Qualified teams for PMGC 2021 Grand Finals

DWG KIA (South Korea) D'Xavier (Vietnam) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) Nova Esports (China) Nigma Galaxy (Middle East) The Infinity (Thailand) Six Two Eight (China) Team Secret (Malaysia) 4Rivals (Malaysia) Kaos Next Ruya (Turkey) Natus Vincere (CIS) Furious Gaming (Chile) Esports (Brazil) S2G Esports (Turkey) 1907 Fenerbahce Esports (Turkey) Skylightz Gaming (India)

The performance of Skylightz Gaming in the BGIS 2021 was quite commendable. On the back of a great display by their star fragger Saumraj, the team put forth a consistent showing, often finishing in the top spots.

The team would look to replicate the same performance in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship.

With Indian teams out of global PUBG Mobile competition for almost a year, the performance of Skylightz Gaming against seasoned PMGC 2021 squads remains to be seen. Indian BGMI esports fans will be hoping for a strong finish by the roster.

Edited by Ravi Iyer