"Smashed my head on the ground" - Twitch streamer JustaMinx shares concerning update about passing out 

Popular Twitch streamer Becca, also known as "JustaMinx," recently faced another worrisome situation as she shared an update revealing she had to be rushed to the emergency room. This isn't the first time the streamer has found herself in such concerning circumstances. She took to her secondary X account to provide an update regarding her present condition.

As per the streamer's account, she experienced a blackout and suffered a head injury after falling to the ground. Furthermore, she disclosed that medical professionals attributed the incident to a severe lack of sleep.

Here's what she posted on January 2, 2024:

"Probably no stream today. I passed out and smashed my head on the ground so I'm stuck in the ER. they think it's from lack of sleep."

"My neighbour is the one who found me" - JustaMinx reveals how her neighbor became her life savior

JustaMinx, a well-known Irish streamer residing in the US, has a track record of finding herself in challenging situations. For instance, last year (June 2023), she shared an incident where she woke up to discover bruises on her face.

Becca apparently underwent a similar experience on January 2, as she passed out and sustained injuries. Fortunately, as she noted, her neighbor found her and took the initiative to contact the authorities on her behalf. She said that the incident was not an isolated occurrence:

"My neighbour is the one who found me passed out. I told her not to call 911 cuz the last time it cost like 5k. I'm glad she did tho now because I got meds I've needed and been rejected for a while. she even collected them for me. She is coming over tonight to keep me company on bedrest."

What did the fans say?

JustaMinx's post on X garnered many reactions, both concerned and curious. Here are some notable comments:

JustaMinx has encountered a series of worrisome health-related issues that have challenged her in the past. One notable incident involved her experiencing an epileptic fit during the "Blaire" QTCinderella's Streamer Awards 2023. The situation quickly went south, as her actions caused the after-party to be shut down.