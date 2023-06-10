"There was blood all over my f**king shirt" - JustaMinx claims to have got cuts on her face while asleep, leaves fans concerned

On June 10, Twitch streamer Becca "JustaMinx" uploaded a peculiar video where she displayed visible facial bruising. Strangely, she couldn't quite remember the specific events that caused her injuries. According to her, she went to a boxing practice session the day before but was not hit in the face at any point. Upon returning home, she began seeing "speckles of flashing lights" and decided to lie down. She woke up later to the cuts and bruises on her face.

The streamer's appearance many fans concerned, especially after she said:

"There was blood all over my f**king shirt"

minx @MinxMore i was jumping to conclusions thinking it was a ghost or something. but the comment saying it was probably my dog trying to wake me up after i passed out i was jumping to conclusions thinking it was a ghost or something. but the comment saying it was probably my dog trying to wake me up after i passed out 😭😭 https://t.co/wxQz3SeIQI

What happened to JustaMinx? Streamer recounts incident

JustaMinx, a well-known Twitch streamer, has been boxing for more than a year. In fact, she showcased her skills in a prominent influencer boxing event last year, where she emerged victorious against YodelingHaley.

However, according to the streamer, the injuries on her face should not be attributed to her boxing practices. She stated:

"So I went to boxing yesterday but I didn't get hit in the face cause we were just doing like, you know, kinda, with gloves and shit and I come home, and I start seeing speckles of flashing lights. So I lie in bed, and then the next thing I know, I'm waking up."

She continued:

"I was so dazed and confused, I'm like, 'Did I fall asleep? What happened?', cause I completely forgot that I was in the middle of passing out."

She then discovered the blood on her shirt, which understandably concerned her.

"I start freaking out and I go to the mirror and I have a swollen lip with bruise. I have a swollen eye...and I had a nose that didn't stop bleeding for hours."

She later posted a picture of her bruised face:

Fans speculate on Twitter

The unusual nature of Minx's injuries left many fans perplexed. While some suggested the streamer might have had an epileptic fit, others reasoned she probably hurt herself when passing out.

William @Azemagz @MinxMore That sounds like convulsions/epilepsy. Gotta get an MRI @MinxMore That sounds like convulsions/epilepsy. Gotta get an MRI

Marcus (he/him) @QuestionMarc4 @MinxMore My guess is, you were actually concussed from the boxing and passed out when you got home and fell face first on the floor or some furniture. A concussion is also known as "seeing stars". @MinxMore My guess is, you were actually concussed from the boxing and passed out when you got home and fell face first on the floor or some furniture. A concussion is also known as "seeing stars".

Alex (britainish) @Emily697978471 @MinxMore mate that looks more like after a seizure than anything, i would know. @MinxMore mate that looks more like after a seizure than anything, i would know.

JustaMinx also mentioned that she has an untrained dog in her house, which led to speculation that the dog might have caused the injuries. However, the notion was quickly dismissed.

Mastyr @mastyr10 @MinxMore I'm not so sure that is from a dog trying to wake you up tough. It's possible but wouldn't it look different then? Only way would to assess the injuries by a professional. @MinxMore I'm not so sure that is from a dog trying to wake you up tough. It's possible but wouldn't it look different then? Only way would to assess the injuries by a professional.

MrOogway @hrtordenskjold @MinxMore This is definitely not from a dog, more likely you fell at some point and can’t remember it because you probably got a concussion, so you should really go to the doc and get it checked @MinxMore This is definitely not from a dog, more likely you fell at some point and can’t remember it because you probably got a concussion, so you should really go to the doc and get it checked

Fans are ardently hoping for JustaMinx's quick recovery.

