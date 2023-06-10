"There was blood all over my f**king shirt" - JustaMinx claims to have got cuts on her face while asleep, leaves fans concerned

On June 10, Twitch streamer Becca "JustaMinx" uploaded a peculiar video where she displayed visible facial bruising. Strangely, she couldn't quite remember the specific events that caused her injuries. According to her, she went to a boxing practice session the day before but was not hit in the face at any point. Upon returning home, she began seeing "speckles of flashing lights" and decided to lie down. She woke up later to the cuts and bruises on her face.
The streamer's appearance many fans concerned, especially after she said:
"There was blood all over my f**king shirt"
What happened to JustaMinx? Streamer recounts incident
JustaMinx, a well-known Twitch streamer, has been boxing for more than a year. In fact, she showcased her skills in a prominent influencer boxing event last year, where she emerged victorious against YodelingHaley.
However, according to the streamer, the injuries on her face should not be attributed to her boxing practices. She stated:
"So I went to boxing yesterday but I didn't get hit in the face cause we were just doing like, you know, kinda, with gloves and shit and I come home, and I start seeing speckles of flashing lights. So I lie in bed, and then the next thing I know, I'm waking up."
She continued:
"I was so dazed and confused, I'm like, 'Did I fall asleep? What happened?', cause I completely forgot that I was in the middle of passing out."
She then discovered the blood on her shirt, which understandably concerned her.
"I start freaking out and I go to the mirror and I have a swollen lip with bruise. I have a swollen eye...and I had a nose that didn't stop bleeding for hours."
She later posted a picture of her bruised face:
Fans speculate on Twitter
The unusual nature of Minx's injuries left many fans perplexed. While some suggested the streamer might have had an epileptic fit, others reasoned she probably hurt herself when passing out.
JustaMinx also mentioned that she has an untrained dog in her house, which led to speculation that the dog might have caused the injuries. However, the notion was quickly dismissed.
Fans are ardently hoping for JustaMinx's quick recovery.