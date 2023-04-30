JustaMinx's journey explored: Personal life, controversies, career, and more

Rebecca "Justaminx," also referred to as Minx, has racked up quite a controversial track record due to various scandals during her streaming career. Having started content creation back in 2016, according to her YouTube WiKi page, Rebecca has amassed about 2 million followers on Twitch. She has regularly collaborated with other popular streamers over the years.

While her Irish humor and streaming style helped her rise to the upper echelons of the streaming industry in America, her name has recently been embroiled in several controversies. The most recent being the Streamer Awards afterparty fiasco. Justaminx has openly talked about having mental and physical health problems and has been battling severe alcoholism.

This article explores some of her personal life problems and online controversies, which ultimately led to her being widely criticized by content creators such as QTCinderella, who publicly denounced her for ruining the Streamer Awards afterparty after getting drunk despite promising otherwise.

Tracing the Career of JustaMinx: From her rise to recent controversies

As mentioned before, Rebecca started her streaming career almost seven years ago and, in an interview with Envy, revealed that she started getting a lot of viewers after getting featured on online dating shows such as AustinShow's Love or Host.

Since then, she has become quite popular as a Just Chatting streamer who also plays various games on stream, including Minecraft and Overwatch. According to Twitch Tracker, she also has almost 300 hours of VR chat streamed on her channel.

However, her popularity is in decline, as is evident from the chart below.

Her streaming stats over the years (Image via Twitch Tracker)

It is clear that her peak viewership was back in the early days of 2021, and even her follower count has dropped in recent months after peaking at 2.01 million in September of 2022. She has lost a number of followers since then, and her current count is at 1.98 million.

While her recent decline in popularity is partly due to the Streamer Award controversy, JustaMinx has been embroiled in scandals for quite some time. Her second-ever ban on Twitch came in February 2022 when she was penalized for saying "cracker." Later that year, a fellow content creator accused her of protecting abusive friends after having a harrowing experience at a party hosted by Minx.

Another controversy that highlighted her mental health issues was when she was allegedly kicked out of the OpTic Content Creator House and essentially fired from the organization after she returned from a mental institute which she claimed was a scam. She has also been accused of blackmailing and emotionally manipulating fellow streamers.

In February of this year, JustaMinx got very drunk on stream, which later got her her third ban from Twitch after her severely drunken behavior on stream. This brings us to her most recent controversy about ruining the Streamer Awards afterparty.

For context, QTCinderella, the host of the Streamer Awards, has revealed that JustaMinx was initially not invited to the ceremony due to her recent controversies and addiction problems. However, sometime before the event, she reached out to QTCinderella, who gave her a place in the streamer's section on the condition that she not drink as she has a tendency to get too drunk, as is evidenced by her last ban.

However, it seems she did not keep her word and got drunk on the show and was so inebriated by the time the afterparty started that she had to be thrown out by security for causing a ruckus. After she resisted, causing a scene in public, the police were called, and the party had to be shut down, causing QTCinderella to lose a lot of money.

She and JustaMinx then had quite a public Twitter spat where the latter claimed she had seizures while the host maintained that it was because she had too much to drink. Minx has since apologized for her actions and offered to reimburse QTCinderella, promising to take better care of her mental health and get a grip on her problems with alcohol.

