"What the f**k happened" - Fans worried as JustaMinx spotted with bruised eyes and injured face after alleged altercation with father

Twitch streamer Becca "JustaMinx" is no stranger to unusual streams. Yesterday, June 14, she appeared in a concerning state during her stream. Worried fans noticed visible bruises on both her eyes and cuts on several other parts of her body. A fan took to Twitter to share that they heard her call her father "fat." The distressing condition provoked a range of reactions from her fans and members of the streaming community.

"What the f**k happened lmfao"

JustaMinx explains why she looked in such a state

JustaMinx's visibly exhausted appearance caught the attention of numerous Twitter users and fellow content creators, including internet personality and YouTuber Daniel "Keemstar." Upon seeing her bruised state and scraped knees, Keemstar shared a screenshot from her previous day's stream and inquired about what might have occurred.

The streamer noticed Keemstar's tweet and retweeted it along with her response. She explained that the bruises were a result of her breaking her nose:

However, she did not provide any further details about how she broke her nose or the circumstances surrounding the other bruises. It is worth mentioning that she frequently engages in boxing, and it is possible that the bruises and broken nose could be a result of sparring or related activities. This remains unconfirmed at the moment.

She also took to her Twitter account earlier this month to address some of her bruises. She explained that she had sustained injuries but was unsure about their origins.

What did the fans say?

As mentioned previously, JustaMinx has had a history of appearing in a distressed state. She has also been known to struggle with a drinking addiction, which has caused personal difficulties for her in the past.

Reacting to her latest stream, fans and Twitter users shared their reactions. Here are some of the notable tweets:

𝕹𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖔𝖑𝖆𝖘 𝕯𝖊𝕺𝖗𝖎𝖔 @nicholasdeorio look at her knee did she get hit by a truck????? look at her knee did she get hit by a truck????? https://t.co/yweHKBKqB4

Neon Husband @Neon_Husband @nicholasdeorio @Bowblax Last I heard her family is currently going no contact because her alcoholism is ruining her life @nicholasdeorio @Bowblax Last I heard her family is currently going no contact because her alcoholism is ruining her life

Zuwu @0xZuwu @nicholasdeorio My wife and I were wondering the same thing when we popped in the other day, poor minx looking ROUGH rn @nicholasdeorio My wife and I were wondering the same thing when we popped in the other day, poor minx looking ROUGH rn

Swales 🐳 @SwalesRust @nicholasdeorio If you break your nose you usually get 2 black eyes. Probably was from a sparing session gone wrong @nicholasdeorio If you break your nose you usually get 2 black eyes. Probably was from a sparing session gone wrong

Foopock @TheFoopock @nicholasdeorio She got into an argument with her dad who was driving at the time, and she reached over and grabbed the steering wheel and he hit her twice right in the eyes @nicholasdeorio She got into an argument with her dad who was driving at the time, and she reached over and grabbed the steering wheel and he hit her twice right in the eyes

L0ser @L0serPr0 @JustaMinx That house is cursed. Everyone that goes near it falls apart @JustaMinx That house is cursed. Everyone that goes near it falls apart

Earlier this year, JustaMinx was involved in a feud with fellow streamer QTCinderella. It was reported that she caused a scene during the after-party event of the Streamer Awards. She was also observed engaging in a heated argument with some of her family members during one of her streams.

