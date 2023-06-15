"What the f**k happened" - Fans worried as JustaMinx spotted with bruised eyes and injured face after alleged altercation with father

Twitch streamer Becca "JustaMinx" is no stranger to unusual streams. Yesterday, June 14, she appeared in a concerning state during her stream. Worried fans noticed visible bruises on both her eyes and cuts on several other parts of her body. A fan took to Twitter to share that they heard her call her father "fat." The distressing condition provoked a range of reactions from her fans and members of the streaming community.
"What the f**k happened lmfao"
JustaMinx explains why she looked in such a state
JustaMinx's visibly exhausted appearance caught the attention of numerous Twitter users and fellow content creators, including internet personality and YouTuber Daniel "Keemstar." Upon seeing her bruised state and scraped knees, Keemstar shared a screenshot from her previous day's stream and inquired about what might have occurred.
The streamer noticed Keemstar's tweet and retweeted it along with her response. She explained that the bruises were a result of her breaking her nose:
However, she did not provide any further details about how she broke her nose or the circumstances surrounding the other bruises. It is worth mentioning that she frequently engages in boxing, and it is possible that the bruises and broken nose could be a result of sparring or related activities. This remains unconfirmed at the moment.
She also took to her Twitter account earlier this month to address some of her bruises. She explained that she had sustained injuries but was unsure about their origins.
What did the fans say?
As mentioned previously, JustaMinx has had a history of appearing in a distressed state. She has also been known to struggle with a drinking addiction, which has caused personal difficulties for her in the past.
Reacting to her latest stream, fans and Twitter users shared their reactions.
Earlier this year, JustaMinx was involved in a feud with fellow streamer QTCinderella. It was reported that she caused a scene during the after-party event of the Streamer Awards. She was also observed engaging in a heated argument with some of her family members during one of her streams.